San Diego FC sign first internationals: Ingvartsen, Tverskov acquired from FC Nordsjaelland 

San Diego FC have turned to Denmark for their first international signings before joining Major League Soccer in 2025.

"They have both played over 250 professional games across a number of leagues and competitions and will be bringing their diverse leadership to the team as we prepare for our inaugural season."

“Marcus and Jeppe will provide experience and a key understanding to the Right to Dream style of play and culture that we will look to build from here at San Diego FC,” club CEO Tom Penn said in a release.

They give San Diego three players under contract, joining inaugural signing Duran Ferree . The US youth national team goalkeeper is currently on loan at USL Championship side Orange County SC.

Ingvartsen is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with club options until 2029 (three-year guaranteed contract), while Tverskov is signed through 2026 (two-year guaranteed contract).

The expansion club announced Tuesday they have acquired forward Marcus Ingvartsen and defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov from FC Nordsjaelland. The Danish Superliga side also have a Right to Dream Academy, a key component of San Diego's long-term vision.

Ingvartsen has tallied 80g/19a in 274 professional matches, starting his career at Nordsjaelland before moving to Belgium Pro League club Genk and later to German Bundesliga clubs Union Berlin and Mainz 05.

Internationally, the 28-year-old scored in his only senior-team cap to date – a World Cup qualifier against Moldova in March 2021. He is also the all-time leading goalscorer for Denmark's U21 national team, notching 17 goals in 28 matches.

"I’ve been part of the Right to Dream playing style and part of the philosophy of this group from a very young age, developing through the years as a person and as a player,” said Ingvartsen. “Being able to bring some of those ideas and way of playing to San Diego FC is something that I look forward to.