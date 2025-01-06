San Diego FC acquire Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SD receive: Emmanuel Boateng
- NE receive: $200k GAM
San Diego FC have acquired winger Emmanuel Boateng from the New England Revolution, the 2025 MLS expansion club announced Monday.
In return for the 30-year-old Ghana native, New England will receive $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Boateng is a Right To Dream Academy graduate, playing in the Ghana-based academy program before coming to the United States for college soccer. Right to Dream is central to San Diego's identity and club philosophy.
"Ema is a seasoned veteran in Major League Soccer who has been a part of very successful teams," SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps said. "His history and connection at Right to Dream is a huge benefit to us as we look to build this club from scratch.
"He provides flexibility across the front four and can impact the game in a number of different ways. We’re excited to welcome him to San Diego."
An MLS veteran, Boateng has produced 17g/26a in 210 regular-season matches since entering the league in 2016. He's made stops at LA Galaxy, D.C. United, Columbus Crew and the Revs.
Last season, Boateng contributed 2g/2a in 23 games for New England.
"We are glad to facilitate this move for Ema, allowing him the opportunity to return and work more closely with the Right to Dream Academy that helped launch his career," Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said.
"We are grateful to Ema for his years of service in New England, where he was a true professional and valued teammate. We wish him all the best in this next chapter in San Diego."
Boateng adds depth on the wing for San Diego, alongside star Designated Player Chucky Lozano and talented youngster Alex Mighten.
San Diego's inaugural match is set for Feb. 23 at the Galaxy, who enter 2025 as reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant