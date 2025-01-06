San Diego FC acquire Emmanuel Boateng from New England Revolution

San Diego FC have acquired winger Emmanuel Boateng from the New England Revolution , the 2025 MLS expansion club announced Monday.

In return for the 30-year-old Ghana native, New England will receive $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Boateng is a Right To Dream Academy graduate, playing in the Ghana-based academy program before coming to the United States for college soccer. Right to Dream is central to San Diego's identity and club philosophy.

"Ema is a seasoned veteran in Major League Soccer who has been a part of very successful teams," SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps said. "His history and connection at Right to Dream is a huge benefit to us as we look to build this club from scratch.