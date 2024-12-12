San Diego FC acquire Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SD receive: Andrés Reyes
- RBNY receive: $800k GAM, sell-on fee
San Diego FC have acquired center back Andrés Reyes from the New York Red Bulls, the clubs announced Thursday.
In exchange for the Colombian international defender, New York receive $800,000 in General Allocation Money divided across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Red Bulls also retain a sell-on fee.
Reyes, 25, is San Diego's third center-back signing as they approach their debut season in 2025. The others are Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair, who's currently on loan with English Championship side West Bromwich Albion, and Christopher McVey.
"We’re pleased to welcome Andrés to our team," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.
"As a solid center back with five seasons of MLS experience, Andrés has proven himself at this level while still possessing the potential to elevate his game even further at just 25 years old. We’re confident he’ll contribute to the team’s success and we can’t wait to see him in San Diego this January."
Reyes has played in MLS since 2020, when he joined Inter Miami CF from Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional. He's spent the last four seasons with the Red Bulls, contributing 5g/2a in 96 career league appearances.
Internationally, Reyes has one goal in two appearances with Colombia's senior team. He was a key part of their 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad.
Reyes holds a U.S. Green Card and won't occupy an international roster slot.
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego will play their inaugural match in late February vs. defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy.
