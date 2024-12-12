San Diego FC acquire Andrés Reyes from New York Red Bulls

In exchange for the Colombian international defender, New York receive $800,000 in General Allocation Money divided across the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Red Bulls also retain a sell-on fee.

Reyes, 25, is San Diego's third center-back signing as they approach their debut season in 2025. The others are Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair, who's currently on loan with English Championship side West Bromwich Albion, and Christopher McVey.

"We’re pleased to welcome Andrés to our team," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.