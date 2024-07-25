San Diego FC sign defender Paddy McNair

"He is a center back who is extremely comfortable in possession and has the versatility to play a number of roles within our team. His wealth of experience and leadership as the captain of Northern Ireland will be a tremendous asset to our roster and locker room. We are excited to welcome him to San Diego and have him join our club in January."

"Paddy is another addition to our club that will be invaluable as we prepare for our inaugural season in MLS," chief soccer officer Tyler Heaps said in a release.

The 29-year-old center back was a free agent after last playing for Middlesbrough in England’s second tier.

McNair is under contract through the 2027 MLS season. He will be loaned to EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion for the remainder of 2024.

San Diego FC have signed a fifth player ahead of their 2025 MLS debut, announcing Northern Ireland international defender Patrick “Paddy” McNair's arrival on Thursday.

"𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙘, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙚𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡." The Northern Ireland international has played over 270 matches for @ManUtd , @SunderlandAFC and @Boro — bringing high-level experience to our backline. pic.twitter.com/CWG07zBtfj

McNair joins San Diego after playing in 274 matches across time at Manchester United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough. He joined the Manchester United Academy at age 14 and progressed to their first team.

Internationally, McNair has six goals in 68 appearances for Northern Ireland. He was part of their historic Euro 2016 side, which reached the Round of 16.

"Joining San Diego FC is an exciting new chapter in my career," said McNair. "When I first heard of San Diego, I had this gut feeling of excitement to play outside of England and have a chance to play in MLS.

"It’s going to be very special to be a part of history. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and building a team San Diego can be proud of."

McNair is the fifth signing in San Diego's history, an early group highlighted by winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano. The Mexican international is SDFC’s first-ever Designated Player.

San Diego, MLS team No. 30, will play home games at SnapDragon Stadium. They’re yet to name a head coach.