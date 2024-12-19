San Diego FC sign midfielder Aníbal Godoy

The 34-year-old Panama international is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27. He has a U.S. Green Card and won't require an international roster slot.

Godoy has spent the past decade in MLS competing for the San Jose Earthquakes (2015-19) and Nashville SC (2020-24). He arrives with 8g/19a in 212 regular-season appearances.

"Aníbal is a proven midfielder with experience at the highest level who brings valuable depth to our midfield," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.