San Diego FC sign midfielder Aníbal Godoy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have signed midfielder Aníbal Godoy in free agency, the club announced Thursday.
The 34-year-old Panama international is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026-27. He has a U.S. Green Card and won't require an international roster slot.
Godoy has spent the past decade in MLS competing for the San Jose Earthquakes (2015-19) and Nashville SC (2020-24). He arrives with 8g/19a in 212 regular-season appearances.
"Aníbal is a proven midfielder with experience at the highest level who brings valuable depth to our midfield," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.
"As a leader, his experience as Panama’s captain and his time with an expansion side will make him an important part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming him to San Diego FC in January."
Godoy has earned the second-most caps (143) in Panama's history, highlighted by playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the Copa América Centenario.
As San Diego's inaugural roster takes shape, Godoy adds midfield depth alongside Heine Gikling Bruseth and Jeppe Tverskov.
