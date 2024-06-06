San Diego FC acquire Chucky Lozano from PSV Eindhoven

"His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego County and around the world."

"Signing a player of the international stature of 'Chucky' Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego," owner and chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a statement.

The winger, who formally joins San Diego on Jan. 1, is under contract through the 2028 MLS season with two option years. He will remain at PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of 2024.

Leaving a mark

Lozano, 28, developed at Liga MX side Pachuca before spending the past seven years in Europe – including two stints at PSV (Netherlands) and one at Napoli (Italy). He's scored 119 goals in 416 professional matches and won six trophies.

One of Mexico’s biggest stars, Lozano has tallied 18 goals and 12 assists in 70 matches for his country. He featured at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

"We are excited to make history as we officially welcome 'Chucky' Lozano to San Diego FC as the club’s first Designated Player," said club CEO Tom Penn. "Chucky is a world-class talent, and we couldn’t think of a better star to be the face of our club and represent our region.

"We are thrilled to have him join our club as we look to build a team that will challenge for trophies. 'Chucky' is one of the most decorated Mexican internationals in the world, and we look forward to seeing him shine in San Diego and MLS in 2025."

Lozano previously moved to Napoli in 2019 for a reported $46.5 million, the largest-ever transfer fee for a Mexican player. At Napoli, he played alongside Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne.

"It’s an honor to join San Diego FC as the club’s first Designated Player," said Lozano. "It’s exciting to be part of history as we build a club that will compete for championships in MLS. In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and leaving my mark in San Diego and MLS is very important to me.