San Diego FC acquire Chucky Lozano from PSV Eindhoven

San Diego FC have acquired Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, completing a marquee signing before their 2025 MLS expansion season.
Lozano becomes the club's first-ever Designated Player, arriving from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million.
The winger, who formally joins San Diego on Jan. 1, is under contract through the 2028 MLS season with two option years. He will remain at PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of 2024.
"Signing a player of the international stature of 'Chucky' Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego," owner and chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said in a statement.
"His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego County and around the world."
Leaving a mark
Lozano, 28, developed at Liga MX side Pachuca before spending the past seven years in Europe – including two stints at PSV (Netherlands) and one at Napoli (Italy). He's scored 119 goals in 416 professional matches and won six trophies.
One of Mexico’s biggest stars, Lozano has tallied 18 goals and 12 assists in 70 matches for his country. He featured at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups.
"We are excited to make history as we officially welcome 'Chucky' Lozano to San Diego FC as the club’s first Designated Player," said club CEO Tom Penn. "Chucky is a world-class talent, and we couldn’t think of a better star to be the face of our club and represent our region.
"We are thrilled to have him join our club as we look to build a team that will challenge for trophies. 'Chucky' is one of the most decorated Mexican internationals in the world, and we look forward to seeing him shine in San Diego and MLS in 2025."
Lozano previously moved to Napoli in 2019 for a reported $46.5 million, the largest-ever transfer fee for a Mexican player. At Napoli, he played alongside Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne.
"It’s an honor to join San Diego FC as the club’s first Designated Player," said Lozano. "It’s exciting to be part of history as we build a club that will compete for championships in MLS. In every country I have played, I always strive to leave a mark, and leaving my mark in San Diego and MLS is very important to me.
"The club’s project and plans for San Diego’s Right to Dream Academy resonated deeply with the career path I’ve had in this sport. I identified with the project immediately and I am confident we will be able to help a lot of youth players from both sides of the border. I am beyond excited and look forward to finishing the year strong with PSV Eindhoven and joining San Diego FC at the start of 2025."
New project
San Diego FC, who will become MLS club No. 30, are yet to name a head coach or sporting director. Their roster has three other players – goalkeeper Duran Ferree, forward Marcus Ingvartsen and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, the latter pair arriving from Danish sister side FC Nordsjaelland.
The club is expected to lean heavily on youth development, specifically their Right to Dream methodology and state-of-the-art Youth Development Academy facility. Given their proximity to the San Diego-Tijuana border, there's also a strong Mexican influence. SDFC's home matches will be played at Snapdragon Stadium.
"We are committed to building a winning team that fights for championships and this signing is a testament to that commitment," said SDFC vice-chairman and Sycuan Tribal chairman Cody Martinez. "We are excited to welcome 'Chucky' to San Diego as we look to build a legacy of soccer excellence for our club and the diverse communities we represent."
Lozano joins Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Héctor Herrera and Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido as Mexican stars in MLS. Up through 2023, forwards Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (LA Galaxy) and Carlos Vela (LAFC) were also competing for southern California-based MLS clubs.
