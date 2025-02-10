San Diego FC acquire Ghanaian defender Willy Kumado

The 22-year-old Ghanaian right back has signed a two-year contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Kumado was part of the Right to Dream Academy before joining FC Nordsjælland, San Diego's sister club in the Danish Superliga. At the first-team level, he has 0g/7a in 61 appearances.

"We're excited to welcome Willy to SDFC and back into the Right to Dream family," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He is a fullback who can impact the game through his pace and technical qualities that we believe translate very well to MLS.