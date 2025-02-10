San Diego FC acquire Ghanaian defender Willy Kumado

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have acquired defender Willy Kumado from Danish Superliga side Lyngby Boldklub, the 2025 MLS expansion club announced Monday.
The 22-year-old Ghanaian right back has signed a two-year contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.
Kumado was part of the Right to Dream Academy before joining FC Nordsjælland, San Diego's sister club in the Danish Superliga. At the first-team level, he has 0g/7a in 61 appearances.
"We're excited to welcome Willy to SDFC and back into the Right to Dream family," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He is a fullback who can impact the game through his pace and technical qualities that we believe translate very well to MLS.
"His previous experience at RTD Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland will allow him to settle quickly into the playing style. We’re looking forward to getting him in market and introducing him to the rest of the group."
Kumado joins Franco Negri, Paddy McNair and Andrés Reyes as key defenders ahead of San Diego's inaugural season. At SDFC, he joins winger Emmanuel Boateng as a Right to Dream alum.
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego will play their inaugural match on Feb. 23 at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
