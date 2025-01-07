San Diego FC sign defender Franco Negri

The 29-year-old Argentine left back is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. Last month, San Diego picked Negri in Stage 2 of the 2024 Re-Entry Draft.

Before coming to MLS, Negri played in Argentina for Godoy Cruz, Newell's Old Boys and more. He holds a U.S. Green Card and won't occupy an international roster slot.

Negri arrives after two seasons with Inter Miami CF , where he tallied 2g/3a in 32 matches across all competitions. He primarily backed up Spain and FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba .

"Franco has proven he can be a key contributor at left back in his career and we’re happy to add him to our current squad," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"His composure on the ball and ability to impact both defense and attack bring a level of talent and leadership that will be invaluable as we continue to build our pieces for 2025."

Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego will play their inaugural match on Feb. 23 at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).