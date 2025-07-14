Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24

Lesson learned from Matchday 24: Arrive on time or you might miss a golazo. As always, vote for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT scored a brace for an MLS-record fifth straight match, and opened the scoring by ripping a low free kick into the far corner en route to Inter Miami CF's 2-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Martín Ojeda: Not to be outdone, the fellow Argentine snuck his low free kick inside the near post in Orlando City's 1-1 draw with CF Montréal, becoming the first player in club history to record at least 20 goals and 30 assists with the Lions.

Evander: The Brazilian brought the heat in the Hell is Real derby, unleashing another blast from outside the box to give FC Cincinnati a 2-0 lead after five minutes in what became a 4-2 defeat to the Columbus Crew.