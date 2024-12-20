San Diego FC select Manu Duah No. 1 in MLS SuperDraft 2025

Just how excited are San Diego FC about acquiring Manu Duah, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft ?

"He can be a player who dominates MLS in a few years."

"With Manu, it was very, very obvious that this is a player with tremendous potential. A player who's already good but can improve a lot," Varas told reporters during a virtual press conference amid Friday's draft.

Head coach Mikey Varas believes the Ghanaian holding midfielder, a Generation adidas signing out of UC Santa Barbara, could be a star in the making for the expansion club.

Busquets influence

With an imposing 6-foot-4 frame and a budding skillset that saw him start all 14 games he played in during his freshman year at UCSB, Duah checks all the boxes SDFC were looking for when adding to a midfield that already includes Jeppe Tverskov, Aníbal Godoy and Heine Gikling Bruseth.

"He's a mix of ball-playing No. 6, someone who's gonna help us implement our style of play in terms of taking initiative with the ball," Varas said.

Duah's tactical and physical attributes remind Varas of Sergio Busquets, the FC Barcelona and Spain legend who's a key piece of Inter Miami CF's superstar-studded lineup.

"He's my favorite player," Duah said of Busquets. "I like his style of play. And that's the most that I really get from him, by learning how he plays.