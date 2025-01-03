San Diego FC acquire forward Anisse Saidi from Philadelphia Union

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SD receive: Anisse Saidi
- PHI receive: Up to $350k GAM, sell-on & trade %
San Diego FC have acquired forward Anisse Saidi from the Philadelphia Union, the expansion club announced Friday.
In exchange for Saidi's Homegrown Priority, San Diego sent Philadelphia $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons. The Union could receive an additional $250,000 in conditional GAM and retain both a trade percentage (move within MLS) and a sell-on percentage (move out of MLS).
Additionally, San Diego have signed the 16-year-old to a homegrown contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
"We are pleased to sign Anisse to a homegrown contract and welcome him to San Diego FC," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps. "At just 16 years old, Anisse has already shown tremendous potential as a center forward.
"While this is an exciting step in his career, we recognize that his journey is just beginning, and we are committed to providing him with the resources and support he needs to continue his development. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop and thrive at SDFC."
Saidi ascended through Philadelphia's highly-rated youth academy before making his professional debut last season with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Philadelphia Union II.
As a youth player, Saidi captained Philadelphia's U-17 team that won last year's Generation adidas Cup. He's also represented Tunisia’s U-17 national team, scoring four goals in four matches at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers in November.
San Diego begin their inaugural MLS season at the LA Galaxy on Feb. 23 (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant