San Diego FC acquire forward Anisse Saidi from Philadelphia Union

In exchange for Saidi's Homegrown Priority, San Diego sent Philadelphia $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split across the next two seasons. The Union could receive an additional $250,000 in conditional GAM and retain both a trade percentage (move within MLS) and a sell-on percentage (move out of MLS).

Additionally, San Diego have signed the 16-year-old to a homegrown contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"We are pleased to sign Anisse to a homegrown contract and welcome him to San Diego FC," said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps. "At just 16 years old, Anisse has already shown tremendous potential as a center forward.