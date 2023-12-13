San Diego FC make goalkeeper Duran Ferree inaugural signing

“This signing spotlights our commitment to providing opportunities for local talent to flourish right here in San Diego. Duran’s San Diego roots, natural talent, and promise for the future make him a valuable addition to our club."

"We are excited to have Duran join San Diego FC as a locally developed young talent,” Tom Penn, the newfound club’s CEO, said in a statement.

The 17-year-old San Diego native is under contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He most recently competed in the USL Championship for San Diego Loyal SC and featured for the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ferree earned his first-team debut in April 2022 and ultimately made six appearances for Loyal. The second-division club ceased operations after their 2023 season.

“I’m honored to sign with my new hometown club,” said Ferree. “To be part of San Diego soccer history and play for my home city is beyond my wildest dreams. This is a testament to all the hard work I’ve put in to get here and is everything I’ve been working towards.

“I am eager to contribute to the growth and success of the club, and I am excited about the journey ahead with my future teammates and the incredible fans in San Diego.”

San Diego FC have been vocal in their intentions to identify and develop young talent, particularly given their implementation of Right to Dream’s methodology. Right To Dream offers an innovative approach to identifying and nurturing talent, having started in Ghana before most famously branching out to FC Nordsjælland in Denmark.

San Diego FC expect to announce other player signings in early 2024. The club, which will compete at SnapDragon Stadium, are yet to announce their technical staff (head coach, sporting director, etc.).