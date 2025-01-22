San Diego FC sign DP winger Anders Dreyer from Anderlecht

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have acquired winger Anders Dreyer from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht, the 2025 MLS expansion club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Danish international inked a three-year contract through 2027, arriving for reportedly a near-$5 million transfer fee. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside Mexican superstar Chucky Lozano.
Dreyer and Lozano are the leading faces of San Diego’s attack with Danish striker Marcus Ingvartsen and USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre.
"Anders is an exciting addition to our front line who has proven he can contribute goals everywhere he’s been in his career," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.
"He has shown his quality at the highest levels of European football, and we’re confident that his talent and work ethic will be instrumental to our success on the field. We’re excited to welcome him to SDFC as our second-ever Designated Player as we continue to build our roster for our inaugural season in MLS."
Dreyer joins San Diego after posting 99g/67a in 283 professional appearances. He starred for Danish side Midtjylland and Anderlecht, with additional stops at Rubin Kazan (Russia), SC Heerenveen (Netherlands) and more.
Internationally, Dreyer has three caps with Denmark’s senior national team.
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego begin their debut season on Feb. 23 at reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
