San Diego FC acquire Christopher McVey from DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SD receive: Christopher McVey
- DC receive: Up to $100k GAM
San Diego FC have acquired defender Christopher McVey from D.C. United, the club announced Wednesday.
In exchange for McVey's Right of First Refusal, San Diego sent D.C. up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money ($50k guaranteed).
San Diego have also signed McVey to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
"Chris brings versatility and experience to our team," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He has proven he can defend at a high level in this league, and he will come in to compete for a spot across our backline.
"We’re excited to welcome him to San Diego FC as we continue to build a strong and balanced squad for our inaugural season."
McVey joins the 2025 MLS expansion team with 2g/2a in 77 league appearances spanning D.C. and Inter Miami CF. The 27-year-old Swedish-American defender, who can play centrally or on the left, has also played for Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg.
San Diego will report for preseason camp next month under head coach Mikey Varas, building towards their inaugural match in late February vs. defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy.
