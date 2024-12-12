San Diego FC acquire Christopher McVey from DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Christopher McVey

Christopher McVey DC receive: Up to $100k GAM

In exchange for McVey's Right of First Refusal, San Diego sent D.C. up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money ($50k guaranteed).

San Diego have also signed McVey to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

"Chris brings versatility and experience to our team," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He has proven he can defend at a high level in this league, and he will come in to compete for a spot across our backline.

"We’re excited to welcome him to San Diego FC as we continue to build a strong and balanced squad for our inaugural season."

McVey joins the 2025 MLS expansion team with 2g/2a in 77 league appearances spanning D.C. and Inter Miami CF. The 27-year-old Swedish-American defender, who can play centrally or on the left, has also played for Swedish top-flight side IF Elfsborg.