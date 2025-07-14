Team of the Matchday: Dreyer, Messi keep MVP pace in Matchday 24

Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidates kicked into high gear and club records were broken, creating natural picks for the Matchday 24 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Lionel Messi is making a run at the first-ever MLS MVP repeat, notching a fifth consecutive brace in Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Nashville SC. Stretching six games, the Herons’ captain has scored a record-equalizing 11 goals to bring his season total to 16g/7a. He now leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race on tiebreakers, too.

Of course, Anders Dreyer kept the pedal to the metal on his MVP campaign in San Diego FC’s 2-1 victory at Chicago Fire FC. Dreyer scored both goals on secondary assists from Luca Bombino to keep SDFC atop the Western Conference and himself pacing the MLS goal contribution charts with 26 (11g/15a).

Speaking of rivalries, the Columbus Crew delivered the first two-goal Hell is Real comeback in a 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Max Arfsten scored the equalizer from just outside the box on return from USMNT duty at the Concacaf Gold Cup, as reigning Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy's side has won four of five games.