Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy: Fines issued after Mass Confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 9 of the 2025 season.
Mass Confrontation
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued official warnings to Austin FC and Austin FC head coach Nico Estevez, as well as LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney for violating the League’s Mass Confrontation Policy following their match on April 19.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro, midfielder Dani Pereira, and forward Diego Rubio, as well as LA Galaxy defender Eriq Zavaleta and forwards Joseph Paintsil and Matheus Nascimento for inciting and/or escalating that mass confrontation.
Red card fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to the following players for failing to leave the field in a timely manner:
- Austin FC defender Brendan Hines-Ike after receiving a second yellow card in the 92nd+ minute against LA Galaxy.
- Orlando City SC defender Rafael Santos after receiving a second yellow card in the 76th minute against CF Montréal.
- Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna after receiving a red card in the 61st minute.
- San Diego FC defender Andres Reyes after receiving a second yellow card in the 39th minute against Charlotte FC.