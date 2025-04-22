Disciplinary Committee Decision

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy: Fines issued after Mass Confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 9 of the 2025 season.

Mass Confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued official warnings to Austin FC and Austin FC head coach Nico Estevez, as well as LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney for violating the League’s Mass Confrontation Policy following their match on April 19.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to Austin FC defender Guilherme Biro, midfielder Dani Pereira, and forward Diego Rubio, as well as LA Galaxy defender Eriq Zavaleta and forwards Joseph Paintsil and Matheus Nascimento for inciting and/or escalating that mass confrontation.

Red card fines

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to the following players for failing to leave the field in a timely manner:

