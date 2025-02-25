San Diego FC sign defender Luca Bombino

San Diego FC have acquired defender Luca Bombino on loan from LAFC , the clubs announced Tuesday.

“We’re excited to have him join the team this season and look forward to supporting his continued growth at San Diego FC.”

The 18-year-old LAFC homegrown's deal last through the 2025 MLS season and includes a permanent transfer option.

Bombino has featured predominantly for LAFC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, LAFC2, over the last two seasons, making 32 appearances and registering four assists during that span.

He also made the bench four times for LAFC in 2024, but has yet to make his first-team debut.

San Diego will look to ride the momentum of their opening-day win over LA Galaxy when they host St. Louis CITY SC in the club's inaugural home match on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).