San Diego FC sign Finnish midfielder Onni Valakari

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have signed midfielder Onni Valakari on loan from Cypriot top-flight side Pafos FC, the expansion club announced Monday.
The 25-year-old Finland international's deal lasts through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy an international roster spot.
"Valakari is a high-level attacking midfielder who brings an exciting profile to our roster," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.
"His elegant playing style and ability to contribute in the final third will strengthen our attack. We’re excited to introduce him to the team as we kick off our preseason this week."
Valakari joins San Diego with 68g/25a in 252 first-team matches and as a 2023-24 Cypriot Cup champion. He was recently on loan at Sweden's AIK Fotboll and has featured for Tromsø IL (Norway) and Turun Palloseura (Finland), among other clubs.
With Finland, Valakari has one goal in 11 caps and was part of their UEFA Euro 2020 squad.
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego will play their inaugural match on Feb. 23 at defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
