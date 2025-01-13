San Diego FC sign Finnish midfielder Onni Valakari

The 25-year-old Finland international's deal lasts through 2025 with an option for 2026. He will occupy an international roster spot.

"Valakari is a high-level attacking midfielder who brings an exciting profile to our roster," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"His elegant playing style and ability to contribute in the final third will strengthen our attack. We’re excited to introduce him to the team as we kick off our preseason this week."