LA Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 10 of the 2025 season.
Paintsil fined
LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil was fined an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 85th minute of LA’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 27.
Bronico fined
Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico was fined an undisclosed amount for violating the League’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 72nd minute of Charlotte’s match against New England Revolution on April 26.