San Diego FC sign USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre

San Diego FC have acquired midfielder Luca de la Torre on loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, the expansion club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old US international's loan lasts through the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option.

De la Torre has 7g/16a in 150 professional appearances spanning Celta, Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo and English Premier League side Fulham FC.

A San Diego native, he's scored one goal in 24 USMNT matches and was part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa América squads.

"We're thrilled to bring Luca home to San Diego," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "Luca’s journey – competing in some of the world’s top leagues and representing the USMNT – speaks volumes about his dedication and talent. But what makes this moment truly special is that he’s coming home to represent the city that shaped him.