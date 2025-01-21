San Diego FC sign USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have acquired midfielder Luca de la Torre on loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo, the expansion club announced Tuesday.
The 26-year-old US international's loan lasts through the 2025 MLS season with a purchase option.
De la Torre has 7g/16a in 150 professional appearances spanning Celta, Eredivisie club Heracles Almelo and English Premier League side Fulham FC.
A San Diego native, he's scored one goal in 24 USMNT matches and was part of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa América squads.
"We're thrilled to bring Luca home to San Diego," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "Luca’s journey – competing in some of the world’s top leagues and representing the USMNT – speaks volumes about his dedication and talent. But what makes this moment truly special is that he’s coming home to represent the city that shaped him.
"We're excited for him to connect with our fans and community in a meaningful way and play an important role in our historic inaugural season."
Big-name addition
De la Torre brings nearly a decade of professional experience and name recognition to a San Diego side led by marquee Designated Player signing Hirving "Chucky" Lozano ahead of their debut 2025 campaign.
He projects as a creative piece of a midfield that also includes MLS veteran Aníbal Godoy, Jeppe Tverskov, Onni Valakari, Heine Gikling Bruseth and US youth international Alejandro Alvarado Jr.
Led by head coach Mikey Varas, San Diego begin their inaugural season on Feb. 23 at reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
