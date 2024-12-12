San Diego FC: 2024 MLS Expansion Draft results

San Diego FC selected five players in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft on Wednesday evening, further building their inaugural roster before their 2025 debut.
Of the players chosen, three are slated to remain with San Diego and two were traded for assets. Clubs that have a player selected receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
NAME
POSITION
PREVIOUS CLUB
Heine Gikling Bruseth
Midfielder
Orlando City SC
Jasper Löffelsend
Midfielder
Colorado Rapids
Hamady Diop
Defender
Charlotte FC
Thiago Andrade^
Forward
Toronto FC
Hosei Kijima^
Midfielder
St. Louis CITY SC
^ Traded after being selected (details below)
Bruseth joined Orlando City SC in August from Norwegian top-flight side Kristiansund BK.
The 20-year-old Norwegian youth international occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot. He has yet to play an MLS match.
Löffelsend arrives with three seasons of MLS experience, having featured for Rocky Mountain Cup rivals Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake.
The 27-year-old German has played fullback and in midfield, producing 2g/8a in 69 matches from 2022-24.
Diop is entering his third professional season after Charlotte FC picked No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.
The 22-year-old Senegal native has played four matches (all competitions) for Charlotte's first team. A versatile defender, he spent the second half of 2024 on loan at Serbian top-flight side FK Čukarički.
TRADED TO TORONTO FC
San Diego traded Thiago Andrade to Toronto FC for the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a sell-on percentage in any future move.
The Brazilian winger was previously at New York City FC, where he produced 12g/6a in 71 appearances for NYCFC across all competitions from 2021-24. He was part of their MLS Cup 2021-winning side.
TRADED TO D.C. UNITED
San Diego traded Hosei Kijima to D.C. United for $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), giving them more assets to continue their roster build.
The Japanese midfielder played for St. Louis CITY SC in 2024, tallying 2g/2a in 21 appearances across all competitions. St. Louis picked him No. 17 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.