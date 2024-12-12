San Diego FC: 2024 MLS Expansion Draft results

San Diego traded Thiago Andrade to Toronto FC for the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and a sell-on percentage in any future move.

The Brazilian winger was previously at New York City FC, where he produced 12g/6a in 71 appearances for NYCFC across all competitions from 2021-24. He was part of their MLS Cup 2021-winning side.