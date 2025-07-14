Kerwin Vargas goes full showman for Charlotte FC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

From the finish to the celebration, this Kerwin Vargas goal had it all.
Charlotte FC's Colombian forward pulled out all the stops to seal Saturday's 2-0 home win over New York City FC, cleaning up his own rebound with a rocket into the upper 90 before performing an acrobatic flip and leaping into the Bank of America Stadium stands to celebrate with fans.
Vargas's display of goal-scoring showmanship provided the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 24.
Saturday's result halted a four-game winless streak for Charlotte, who moved into ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs place in the Eastern Conference.
"I'm very happy, mainly for the three points," Vargas told reporters in Spanish after the match. "I thank God and I'm very happy to have scored again.
"I hadn't scored in a while, and there were a lot of people talking."
Charlotte end their three-game homestand on Wednesday night when hosting D.C. United at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).