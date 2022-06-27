LAFC are building a juggernaut, Cincinnati are the real deal & more from Week 16 

Just kidding. But Doyle did indeed dare to take a few days off (SMH!)… but fear not, he was still texting me random MLS thoughts and opinions throughout the weekend. He can’t turn it off. Never change, Matthew.

In that spirit, the powers that be at MLSsoccer dot com subbed me in for Matt Doyle to wrap up the weekend. Just needed some fresh legs (and a significantly less bald head) to change things up here.

With the 2022 MLS season nearing its halfway mark, and the Secondary Transfer Window opening soon, ‘tis the season of change.

And, again, LAFC are top of the league without them. Just look at this potential XI, starting July 8:

There are injury risks for both, particularly Bale given the last couple years, but LAFC have the foundation that Bale/Chiellini are almost luxury players. Chiellini is renowned for his mentality/IQ, so I doubt he’s here for a vacation. Bale needs to stay fit and in form for the World Cup in six months. I wouldn’t doubt motivations here. Both players, no doubt, could have earned significantly more money than a max-TAM deal somewhere else in the world.

A quick takedown of “retirement league signings” crap: Chiellini was still starting for the Italian national team this year and about half of Juventus’ Serie A games, limited due to some small injuries. Bale just led Wales to the World Cup for the first time in half a century.

To simplify: LAFC are atop the Supporters’ Shield and are awaiting debuts from Chiellini and Gareth bleeping Bale. And neither are DPs.

Bale would be eligible to debut, next to Giorgio Chiellini (!!!), on July 8 against the LA Galaxy . And Carlos Vela signed his contract extension. Oh aaaaaand LAFC still have an open DP spot.

LAFC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Sunday in Los Angeles, but the focus remained on the Bale news.

Did something happen around LAFC this weekend? Outside of the match, there might’ve been something. Oh yeah, I remember now — I don’t know if you heard, but LAFC are finalizing the deal to sign superstar free agent Gareth Bale . On a non-DP deal (!!!).

The potential is downright scary. The options for Steve Cherundolo are plentiful. As long as he’s able to make difficult decisions to bench underperforming players, even if it is Bale or anyone else, it’s an embarrassment of riches.

With Lorenzo Insigne on the way, Toronto FC rounding into form “at the right time”

A forward-looking thought: Adding one more high-level talent could make things really interesting in a wide-open Eastern Conference. They have a DP spot open, you know.

As for RBNY, they went on the road against the league’s best team without their two elite-level talents at their position with Luquinhas and Aaron Long in health and safety protocols, as well not knowing exactly who would or wouldn’t be available as of the morning of the 12 pm local time kick off. Don’t think there’s a ton to take away here without those two.

But there’ll be plenty more LAFC/Bale coverage from me to come this week, so, we’ll move on here.

Brenner, who scored the winner against Orlando, is the subject of interest in Brazil and Europe still. Cincy rejected an offer from Internacional in the winter. The feeling is that they’d be more open to a move this summer if the right valuation is offered.

Would Miazga require a DP spot? Perhaps. Miazga is still under contract, so there would be a transfer fee to add on top of his salary, which certainly wouldn’t be cheap to begin with. If so, focus shifts to Brenner as Cincy have all three DP spots filled (Acosta, Brenner, Nwobodo).

That would be another addition to their core foundation.

If they can swing it… they already have the top spot of the Allocation Order. This is the kind of opportunity as to why they’ve refused to trade out of the top spot. Miazga is on the list because of his $5 million transfer to Chelsea from the New York Red Bulls.

There are some rumors that the club is chasing US int’l center back Matt Miazga from Chelsea. There is certainly interest there, per sources. But nothing is imminent.

A core starting with Lucho Acosta , Nwobodo and Brandon Vazquez is legit. Again, it’s about adding around this foundation. And they’re working on it.

GM Chris Albright and the front office didn’t rush to sign a DP d-mid this offseason, instead waiting on top target Obi Nwobodo , who arrived in April. He very quickly looks like a core piece.

The rebuild is way ahead of schedule , but the goal has to be a more incremental, long-term improvement this summer rather than chasing a few extra points for a playoff chase at the expense of long-term assets/flexibility. I expect them to continue business as planned this summer, which aligns with the long-term improvement.

I’ve said it before, but I’ll keep on reiterating: FC Cincinnati have something real here under new leadership. A 1-0 win over Orlando City on Friday night to kick off the weekend kept moving them forward.

Also, the fact that the Timbers have never had a player score a hat trick in MLS is mind-boggling to me. They’ve been good for most of their 12 seasons in MLS! This is the club of Diego Valeri, Sebastian Blanco and prime Fanendo Adi! Timbers have 51 braces and zero hat tricks.

The Timbers still have a U22 Initiative spot open, one they looked into filling in the spring before opting to wait for the summer. The plan in the winter was a defense-minded signing, then they cycled through some attacking options but promoted Fogaca from their second team instead. TBD on the plan now, but I’d caution that U22 Initiative signings haven’t typically been day one difference-makers given the age/profile for this mechanism.

More importantly, Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored a brace. He’s got three goals in his last four games while Felipe Mora is back from injury. Though they had been looking at defensive additions, center forward is the biggest question mark for this team. If Niezgoda/Mora/ Fogaca perform, this is a dangerous team again, even with defensive issues.

Sebastian Blanco looked like himself and Yimmi Chara was busy, if not translating good moments into goal contributions. Santi Moreno is a really nice third addition to that trio of attacking midfielders. They’ve certainly got something there.

Portland hosted Colorado and ran rampant to a 3-0 win , snapping a four-game winless run that capped off a disappointing first half of the season. Perhaps this is the spark for another second half run for Gio Savarese’s side?

The Rapids need 2020 Gyasi Zardes, while Gyasi Zardes needs the chance creation of the 2021 Rapids. They have the pieces, they have the coaching staff and they have a transfer window to resurrect some of that 2021 form.

Zardes’ xG per 90 minutes is just 0.29 (tied with box-to-box midfielders Bryce Duke and Jose Cifuentes ) and is averaging 1.24 shots inside the box per 90 minutes. Even in 2021, which was a down year for him and the Crew , he had 0.33 xG and 1.67 shots in the box per 90. In their MLS Cup-winning 2020 season, Zardes had 0.61 xG and 2.4 shots in the box per 90.

Since his debut (April 23), the Rapids have played nine games. They are second-worst in big chances created (nine) and just below average in total expected goals. Last year, the Rapids were ninth in big chances created, around average in total expected goals and generated the sixth-most shots from inside the box.

Zardes lives in the box. He (and everyone else) also isn't getting a ton of quality chances.

The pieces from last year’s top-place Western Conference are still there with the addition of Zardes, a more reliable goal scorer than what they had last year. He’s also more of a traditional forward. Having runners play off him as he drops deeper isn’t how he’s found his best success in Columbus.

The idea was to have runners, Jonathan Lewis (No. 7) and Michael Barrios (No. 12), get beyond Gyasi Zardes (No. 29) and be goal dangerous. Natural center forward Diego Rubio (No. 11) was as deep as Mark-Anthony Kaye (No. 14), which is not where you want a natural center forward to be. The result was a lot of low-quality shots.

Don’t look now… but Toronto are starting to figure some stuff out. A couple of the “revelations” weren’t particularly unknown — yes, this team looks infinitely better with Canadian internationals Jonathan Osorio and Ayo Akinola back from injuries — but we’re starting to see a foundation forming in Bob Bradley’s first year.

It’s easy to see Lorenzo Insigne slotting in on the left wing. I prefer Ayo Akinola as a center forward more than a right winger, but I really like the idea of Insigne’s gravitational pull on the left, leaving Akinola to play much more like an inside forward and feast at the back post.

There are still midfield and defensive issues. A trio of Michael Bradley-Osorio-Alejandro Pozuelo isn’t exactly a defensive powerhouse. The defending and goalkeeping leaves much to be wanting.

But… there’s something forming. They close the weekend six points below the playoff line and have two more games before Insigne debuts. They absolutely would have taken that future amid their five game losing streak in May. And maybe Domenico Criscito can solve some problems. While it doesn’t appear Toronto have a ton of flexibility for further additions this summer, The Parleh’s Michael Singh reports Canadian internationals Richie Laryea and Junior Hoilett are names they’re considering. We’ll see how it plays out.

Looking forward, Osorio and Pozuelo are out of contract after the season. TFC have been painfully non-committal on Pozuelo, so he’s playing for his next contract here while publicly saying he wants to stay. Even so, TFC might want to take another Insigne-type swing with that third DP spot… or use it on a Young DP so they can add two more U22 Initiative signings.

As for Atlanta, the loss hurts less than another potential injury.

Lennon has been one of the most durable players in the league since returning to Real Salt Lake from Liverpool U23s in 2017. With Atlanta, he’s appeared in 69 of their 71 MLS games in the last two and a half years. Just brutal.

No update yet on the severity of Lennon’s injury. Hopefully there’ll be good news.