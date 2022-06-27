Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing sent off after altercation with NYCFC players 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Occasional dust-ups between competitive teams in MLS matches aren’t unusual — but they are when they result in a trainer getting sent off with a red card.

That happened to Philadelphia Union head trainer Paul Rushing, dismissed in the 79th minute by referee Armando Villarreal for his interactions with NYCFC players while trying to care for felled Union attacker Julian Carranza.

In the friction that followed Rushing and a fellow trainer’s arrival on the field, Rushing is seen shoving Nicolas Acevedo in the back and appeared to have salty words with other visiting Cityzens before getting sent off.

