Philadelphia Union trainer Paul Rushing sent off after altercation with NYCFC players 

That happened to Philadelphia Unio n head trainer Paul Rushing, dismissed in the 79th minute by referee Armando Villarreal for his interactions with NYCFC players while trying to care for felled Union attacker Julian Carranza .

In the friction that followed Rushing and a fellow trainer’s arrival on the field, Rushing is seen shoving Nicolas Acevedo in the back and appeared to have salty words with other visiting Cityzens before getting sent off.