Another brace: Hany Mukhtar boosts MVP credentials for Nashville SC

After back-to-back winless results for Nashville SC , Hany Mukhtar guaranteed a three-point effort on Saturday, scoring a brace in a 3-1 victory at D.C. United that further fueled his Landon Donovan MLS MVP credentials.

It was his third match of the 2022 season with at least two goals and his eighth multi-goal performance since joining Nashville from Danish Superliga side Brønbdy for their expansion campaign. The Designated Player arrived in the Music City in 2020.

8 - Hany Mukhtar has scored multiple goals in 8 regular season @MLS games, more than any other player since he joined the league in 2020. Repeat. pic.twitter.com/uy7D02zBsM

"His explosion onto the scene in Year 2 ... was phenomenal," Smith said after the match. "The strides that Hany made, not only in influencing our group, but influencing the way the team played, and of course the way he was received in the league from Year 1, was absolutely phenomenal."

In Nashville head coach Gary Smith's eyes, it's just the latest chapter in his star player's growth.

25 - Hany Mukhtar has been involved in 25 goals on the road since making his @MLS debut in 2020 (13 goals, 12 assists), four more than any other player in that time. Traveler. pic.twitter.com/gUAQUwNfYl

While Mukhtar came to Nashville in an attacking midfielder role, he's evolved into an ever-dangerous forward alongside CJ Sapong, guided in part by assistant coach Steve Guppy.

"There's been a tremendous amount of hard work that's gone into his game, Hany being the main driving force behind that," Smith said. "The work that he puts in on the training field: astounding, and his relationship with Steve has been just as strong."

It's had a rising tide effect on his teammates, as well.

"I think it’s just a luxury to play with the guy," said defender Daniel Lovitz, who scored the opening goal at Audi Field Saturday. "He’s so dangerous anywhere he goes on the field and his freedom to move about and to create danger mostly through the middle obviously is where he does most of his work and he scores a lot of his goals.”

As for Smith, he made his feelings clear about where Mukhtar's hard work on the training ground, coupled with his on-field performance, places him in the MLS MVP ranks.