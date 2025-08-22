San Diego FC acquire Amahl Pellegrino from San Jose Earthquakes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Amahl Pellegrino

Amahl Pellegrino SJ receive: $300k GAM

San Diego FC have acquired forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes through the rest of the 2025 season, the clubs announced Friday.

In exchange for the 35-year-old, San Jose receive $300,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the transaction, the Quakes will retain a portion of Pellegrino's 2025 salary budget charge.

“Amahl is a player who has had tremendous success in Europe and contributed in big games throughout his career,” said San Diego sporting director Tyler Heaps.

“We believe he can come and raise the level of competition at the winger position and bring added leadership to the locker room for the rest of the season.”

Pellegrino has spent the last two seasons with San Jose, contributing 9g/5a in 51 appearances across all competitions. The forward spent most of his professional career in his native Norway, earning Eliteserien Player of the Year honors in 2023 while starring for Bodø/Glimt.

This is San Diego's second trade for a forward in the Secondary Transfer Window, with veteran Corey Baird also joining the expansion side earlier this month from FC Cincinnati. The pair add depth and experience to an attack led by the Designated Player duo of Chucky Lozano (8g/8a) and Anders Dreyer (13g/17a).

San Diego are making a Supporters' Shield push in their debut MLS season, leading Cincinnati on the goal-differential tiebreaker for the No. 1 spot on the league table (16W-7L-4D; 52 points).