Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals

Here’s what unfolded as the chase for a title and ensuing Concacaf Champions League spot continues in the historic national tournament.

The 2022 US Open Cup semifinals took further shape Wednesday evening, as Sporting Kansas City and the New York Red Bulls joined USL Championship side Sacramento Republic in the next round.

The Red Bulls bested their New York Derby rivals NYCFC , taking an emphatic 3-0 quarterfinal victory at Red Bull Arena behind goals from Lewis Morgan , Luquinhas and Omir Fernandez .

Fernandez added one more insurance tally right at the start of second-half stoppage time, converting a close-range finish set up by a low cross from Cameron Harper .

The Red Bulls capitalized on the advantage in short order, as Luquinhas converted a rebound finish in the 70th minute that allowed the hosts to play out the rest of the match on cruise control.

NYCFC went down a man just 10 minutes after Morgan's goal when forward Thiago Andrade was issued a straight red card for a kick to the leg of RBNY defender Sean Nealis .

Morgan scored the opener for RBNY on 52 minutes, toe-poking home a headed assist from Aaron Long that was set up by a free kick from Tom Edwards .

Sporting Kansas City avoided a Cupset against USL League One side Union Omaha in comfortable fashion, with braces from Daniel Salloi and Felipe Hernandez highlighting a 6-0 result at Children's Mercy Park that clinched a semifinals berth.

Sporting KC were in control from the outset, holding nearly 80 percent of the possession and racking up 11 shots in the first half. Salloi's 10th-minute strike ensured them a quick start, then Kortne Ford doubled the advantage with a header in the 37th minute.

The onslaught continued into the second half, as Salloi and Khiry Shelton struck for two goals in a three-minute span in the 53rd and 56th minutes. Hernandez rounded out the scoring with a pair of additional insurance goals – one in the 66th minute and another in the 81st.

The result ended Union Omaha's Cinderella-esque run, which saw the third-division upstarts overcome MLS sides Minnesota United FC and Chicago Fire FC to reach the quarterfinals.

