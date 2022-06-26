With Lorenzo Insigne on the way, Toronto FC rounding into form “at the right time”

The first half of the 2022 season was always going to be difficult for Toronto FC , revamping their team and electing to field a side flurried with a handful of young and inexperienced players. But with big-time reinforcements on the way, Bob Bradley’s squad is rounding into form at an auspicious time.

Insigne, who arrived in Toronto on Friday, won’t be eligible to make his MLS debut until July 9 when TFC take on the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Field, two days after the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens. But the sheer presence of the league’s record-signing has appeared to give a lift to the Reds, who are now unbeaten in six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

“It’s a good time to get going,” Jonathan Osorio told reporters after the match. “I think the guys that have been [here] for a while, the core guys, we know how important these summer months are in this league – especially this stretch with the amount of home games that we have. We understand the importance.”

“Now with the summer window coming, I know the club is going to be making moves as you’ve already seen and you’re hearing, and so it’s exciting," Osorio added. "It’s exciting that everything is coming together as it should all at the right time it feels like.”

Toronto FC have two matches remaining before the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window, both at home, where they’ve found a ton of success this season. All five of Toronto’s wins this season have come at BMO Field.