LAFC trade midfielder Bryce Duke to Inter Miami CF

“Bryce is a young, promising talent we’re happy to acquire to continue developing on and off the pitch. We look forward to seeing him contribute and grow with Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

LAFC could receive an additional $75,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, while the 20-year-old joins Miami as a homegrown player.

Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Bryce Duke from LAFC in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Official: Welcome, Bryce Duke ✍🏼 #InterMiamiCF has acquired 20-year-old midfielder Bryce Duke from LAFC and signed him as a Homegrown Player. Read all the details on our newest player 👇 https://t.co/i5GoCjBXQN

Duke joined LAFC in January 2020 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona, then recorded three assists across 26 MLS regular-season games (five starts). He’s logged just under 700 minutes of game action in the league.

“We want to thank Bryce for his professionalism on and off the field while he was in Los Angeles. We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.