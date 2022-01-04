Transfer Tracker

LAFC trade midfielder Bryce Duke to Inter Miami CF

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • MIA receive: Bryce Duke
  • LAFC receive: At least $100k GAM 

Inter Miami CF have acquired midfielder Bryce Duke from LAFC in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2022, the clubs announced Tuesday.

LAFC could receive an additional $75,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met, while the 20-year-old joins Miami as a homegrown player.

“Bryce is a young, promising talent we’re happy to acquire to continue developing on and off the pitch. We look forward to seeing him contribute and grow with Inter Miami,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

Duke joined LAFC in January 2020 from the Barca Residency Academy in Arizona, then recorded three assists across 26 MLS regular-season games (five starts). He’s logged just under 700 minutes of game action in the league.

“We want to thank Bryce for his professionalism on and off the field while he was in Los Angeles. We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

Both clubs are looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022 and are undergoing significant roster changes this offseason. Inter Miami are entering their second season under head coach Phil Neville, while LAFC appointed Steve Cherundolo as their head coach yesterday.

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Inter Miami CF Bryce Duke

