A new dawn? FC Cincinnati deep dive on reaching expansion club “milestone”

FC Cincinnati certainly aren’t hanging any banners or throwing a downtown parade, but the club made some minor history Friday night upon beating Orlando City SC at TQL Stadium.

Here’s a look at the fourth-year club’s previous tough sledding, who’s been key to Cincy’s turnaround and some expansion club context in recent MLS history.

“I think it's just another step, another milestone, you could say, in ways we're finding some success,” Noonan said as they moved to 7W-7L-2D just before the 2022 season’s halfway point, sitting narrowly above the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

That 1-0 victory pushed the Orange & Blue to a club-record seventh win in a campaign, simultaneously reflecting their growth under head coach Pat Noonan and struggles upon entering MLS as an expansion team in 2019.

Past seasons

FC Cincinnati earned the Wooden Spoon each of their first three seasons, meaning they finished bottom of the overall table. A meager six wins in their inaugural campaign was the previous high mark, as hopes of postseason soccer often flickered away as summer turned to fall.

2019: 6W-22L-6D record, -44 goal differential

6W-22L-6D record, -44 goal differential 2020: 4W-15L-4D record, -24 goal differential

4W-15L-4D record, -24 goal differential 2021: 4W-22L-8D record, -37 goal differential

Summed together, it put FCC’s record across their first three seasons at 14W-59L-18D with a combined -105 goal differential. Of note: The 2020 season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic – teams played a maximum of 23 games as opposed to the traditional 34 – but signs of growth were hard to find.