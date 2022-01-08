MLS Allocation Order and Process

Last update: January 8, 2022
The Allocation Process is the mechanism used to determine which club has first priority to acquire a player listed on the Allocation Ranking List. This list will consist of (i) select U.S. Men's National Team players, (ii) select youth U.S. National Team players, and/or (iii) former MLS players returning to MLS after joining a non-MLS club for an outgoing transfer fee of $500,000 or more. Generally, the League will update the Allocation Ranking List once a year (typically after the conclusion of the MLS Regular Season), but may make additional updates in its sole discretion, including, but not limited to, adding players transferred out of MLS and top U.S. youth national team players.
Allocation Ranking Order
- Charlotte
- Cincinnati
- Toronto
- Houston
- Austin
- Dallas
- Chicago
- San Jose
- Miami
- LAFC
- Montreal
- Columbus
- D.C.
- LA
- New York
- Vancouver
- Minnesota
- Orlando
- Atlanta
- Seattle
- Nashville
- Kansas City
- Colorado
- New England
- Salt Lake
- Philadelphia
- Portland
- New York City
2022 Allocation Ranking List
The Allocation Ranking List is comprised of players in the following categories:
- Select U.S. Men’s National Team players.
- Select elite U.S. Youth National Team players.
- Players transferred outside of MLS garnering a transfer fee of at least $500,000 (USD).
The players who will be included on the Allocation Ranking List will be determined by Major League Soccer’s player personnel department and club technical staffs and will be updated once each year, during the time window between the end of the MLS regular season and MLS Cup. The Allocation Ranking List will only be updated during the season if an elite U.S. youth national team player turns 18 or graduates from the U.S. Soccer Residency Program in Bradenton, FL and is deemed eligible for the list. In addition, the Allocation Ranking List will be updated when a player is transferred out of MLS for more than $500,000.
Allocation Ranking List Players:
Aaronson, Brenden - Transfer
Adams, Tyler - Transfer
Almiron, Miguel - Transfer
Anangono, Juan - Transfer
Aranguiz, Pablo - Transfer
Atuesta, Eduard - Transfer
Buchanan, Tajon - Transfer
Cannon, Reggie - Transfer
Carmona, Carlos - Transfer
Clark, Caden - Transfer
Davies, Alphonso - Transfer
Dos Santos, Thiago - Transfer
Durkin, Chris - Transfer
Elis, Alberth - Transfer
Gaber, Omar - Transfer
Giovinco, Sebastian - Transfer
Gruezo, Carlos - Transfer
Harrison, Jack - Transfer
Horta, Andre - Transfer
Hwang, lnBeom - Transfer
Ibarra, Romario - Transfer
Larin, Cyle - Transfer
Martinez, Gonzalo "Pity" - Transfer
Martins, Obafemi - Transfer
McKenzie, Mark - Transfer
Miazga, Matt - Transfer
Murillo, Michael - Transfer
Nedyalkov, Anton - Transfer
Ondrasek, Zdenek - Transfer
Poku, Kwadwo - Transfer
Pulisic, Christian - Senior USMNT
Ream, Tim - Transfer
Reynolds, Bryan - Transfer
Richards, Chris - Transfer
Rivero, Octavio - Transfer
Rochat, Alain - Transfer
Sanvezzo, Camilo - Transfer
Sargent, Josh - Senior USMNT
Savarino, Jefferson - Transfer
Scally, Joe - Transfer
Silva, Alejandro - Transfer
Steffen, Zack - Transfer
Taider, Saphir - Transfer
Tessmann, Francis Tanner - Transfer
Valencia, Jose Adolfo - Transfer
Villalba, Hector - Transfer
Yedlin, DeAndre - Transfer
- Yotun, Yoshimar - Transfer
2022 Allocation Ranking Order Transactions
- None