Source: Inter Miami have talks with Germany, PSV Eindhoven star Mario Gotze

Inter Miami CF have held talks with PSV Eindhoven and German national team midfielder Mario Gotze about potentially signing the World Cup winner, MLSsoccer.com has learned. Miami have had a scout in Eindhoven for a few months as they watched Gotze and others.

Gotze has a €4 million release clause in his PSV contract, but the likes of Benfica (Portuguese Liga) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Bundesliga) are also looking to sign him, according to numerous reports. Kicker originally reported Miami’s interest, as well as Transfermarkt.

Miami also have other big-name targets for their final open Designated Player slot, which is expected to be filled during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window this summer (runs July 7-Aug. 4). The Herons, through the 2023 MLS season, still face sanctions related to their signing of Blaise Matuidi in 2020, meaning they need to be conscious of value for money on their budget, even with a DP spot.

Gotze, who just turned 30, is enjoying a renaissance with PSV, where he’s had 18 goals and 18 assists in 77 all-competition appearances for the Dutch Eredivisie club.

Gotze's rise

The midfielder broke through with Dortmund during the 2009-10 season and was a rising star, making a move to Bayern Munich. He was a key part of Germany’s World Cup-winning side in 2014, scoring the game-winning goal in the final against Argentina. Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain was on the field that day for La Albiceleste, too.

Gotze fell out of favor at Bayern by 2015-16 and then returned to Dortmund, though he never quite recaptured his star form. He played only 514 Bundesliga minutes the season before signing for PSV, where he’s looked like his old self.

During his Germany career, Gotze has 17 goals across 63 appearances. He last appeared in a November 2017 friendly vs. France.

Miami's transformation

Currently, Higuain and on-loan midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (at Liga MX's Monterrey) occupy DP spots for Miami. They have an open DP tag after Matuidi's contract was bought out, creating some flexibility for the summer.