Brooks Lennon injured in warmups before Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The injury bug continues to bite Atlanta United.

Prior to Saturday’s Week 16 kickoff vs. Toronto FC at BMO Field, right back Brooks Lennon was carried off the pitch after sustaining a left knee injury in warmups.

He was then replaced by Aiden McFadden in manager Gonzalo Pineda’s starting XI. McFadden is with Atlanta as a U-20 Call-Up Replacement, a roster move sparked by Tyler Wolff being at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship with the United States.

ATL_Brooks_Lennon_HEA
Brooks Lennon
Defender · Atlanta United

Any long-term absence for Lennon would be of the utmost concern to the Five Stripes. They already have left back Andrew Gutman (quad), center back Miles Robinson (Achilles), goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles) and defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (ACL) – most of their first-choice "back five" – all injured long-term. Versatile fullback Ronald Hernandez (MCL) is out as well.

It's a brutal run of injuries for Atlanta, and Lennon's yet another key piece for the 2018 MLS Cup champions. The 24-year-old defender has two goals and two assists in 14 games (13 starts) this season.

Lennon, a once-capped US international, has been in MLS since 2017. The former Liverpool academy standout spent 2017-19 with Real Salt Lake before getting traded to Atlanta, spending his early MLS years playing in midfield.

Atlanta United FC Brooks Lennon

Related Stories

With Lorenzo Insigne on the way, Toronto FC rounding into form “at the right time”
Pineda: Atlanta United "working very hard" on another transfer reinforcement
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 15 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Austin FC stay in Supporters' Shield race after "awesome" comeback, another draw

Austin FC stay in Supporters' Shield race after "awesome" comeback, another draw
Aston Villa loanee Indiana Vassilev saves Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United

Aston Villa loanee Indiana Vassilev saves Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United
With Lorenzo Insigne on the way, Toronto FC rounding into form “at the right time”

With Lorenzo Insigne on the way, Toronto FC rounding into form “at the right time”
Another brace: Hany Mukhtar boosts MVP credentials for Nashville SC

Another brace: Hany Mukhtar boosts MVP credentials for Nashville SC
World Cup case grows: USMNT's Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan shine vs. SKC

World Cup case grows: USMNT's Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan shine vs. SKC
Brooks Lennon injured in warmups before Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

Brooks Lennon injured in warmups before Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids | June 25, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids | June 25, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew | June 25, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew | June 25, 2022
GOAL: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Portland Timbers - 62nd minute
0:35

GOAL: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Portland Timbers - 62nd minute
GOAL: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Portland Timbers - 54th minute
0:50

GOAL: Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Portland Timbers - 54th minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!