Brooks Lennon injured in warmups before Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

He was then replaced by Aiden McFadden in manager Gonzalo Pineda’s starting XI. McFadden is with Atlanta as a U-20 Call-Up Replacement, a roster move sparked by Tyler Wolff being at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship with the United States.

Prior to Saturday’s Week 16 kickoff vs. Toronto FC at BMO Field, right back Brooks Lennon was carried off the pitch after sustaining a left knee injury in warmups.

Any long-term absence for Lennon would be of the utmost concern to the Five Stripes. They already have left back Andrew Gutman (quad), center back Miles Robinson (Achilles), goalkeeper Brad Guzan (Achilles) and defensive midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (ACL) – most of their first-choice "back five" – all injured long-term. Versatile fullback Ronald Hernandez (MCL) is out as well.

It's a brutal run of injuries for Atlanta, and Lennon's yet another key piece for the 2018 MLS Cup champions. The 24-year-old defender has two goals and two assists in 14 games (13 starts) this season.