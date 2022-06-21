Behind the Columbus Crew's club-record signing of Cucho Hernandez

When the Columbus Crew were nearing the final stages of their club-record-breaking acquisition of Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez from Watford, head coach Caleb Porter, as he usually does, brought in the group’s leadership council to fill them in.

“They were extremely excited, let’s just say that,” Bezbatchenko told media Tuesday on a virtual press conference, shortly after Hernandez formally arrived from the since-relegated English Premier League side as a Young Designated Player, signed through 2025.

When Porter shared news that the Crew were closing in on signing Hernandez, the leadership group was eager to welcome him. Plans for family dinners were already being outlined before Hernandez was even technically their teammate. Porter immediately went to convey the rousing reaction to club president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

Porter wants them to be kept in the loop and, sometimes, be used as a sounding board. Porter and the front office take into consideration the reactions and thoughts of Darlington Nagbe , Lucas Zelarayan , Jonathan Mensah and others.

Scouting and acquisition process

Bezbatchenko was in England recently, hoping to wrap up a deal that sources say required a $10 million transfer fee. At dinner with Hernandez, he began to lay out some of the key pieces on the roster. He wanted to show Hernandez their playing styles and how the Colombian international would fit in.

Hernandez had already done his homework. He knew about previous club-record signing Zelarayan and how they may form a potent attacking duo. He knew about Nagbe and his prowess, as well as Mensah and the rest of the Crew's core pieces.

“He already watched a number of games,” Bezbatchenko said. “Players at this level are intelligent and they surround themselves with good people, for the most part. … We were excited about not just the player, but the potential collaboration with our roster and Cucho.”

The process to identify Hernandez and other targets for a potential addition at center forward spans months. With Gyasi Zardes entering the final year of his contract, the club knew there was a possibility a need would open up before long. Zardes was traded from Columbus to the Colorado Rapids in April, and with it, he vacated a DP spot.

Columbus had already started the preliminary scouting process in preparation during the winter and dialed it up throughout the spring. They had targets for numerous price points. There was an outlined budget, but the front office brought the possibility of Hernandez to ownership, who sanctioned a club-record move above the previously expected expenditure.

Hernandez was too enthralled to pass up.