The 22 biggest storylines that defined the 2022 MLS season

The page has nearly turned to 2023 and season No. 28 for Major League Soccer.

Before then, let’s reflect on the biggest storylines that defined 2022 – or season No. 27 – in this ever-growing league.

And they’ll always have two moments that defined it all, starting with new DP forward Dénis Bouanga ’s Shield-clincher at Portland .

With brevity in mind, some key markers on the Black & Gold’s road to silverware…

Only eight teams in MLS history have won both the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup during the same season. LAFC , over a month-long period this fall, joined that esteemed list.

Then, of course, there is Bale’s legendary equalizing header deep into extra time of MLS Cup.

There’s so much more – John McCarthy ’s goalkeeping heroics in MLS Cup, sending five players to the World Cup, continuing to transfer on young talent, et cetera. For the fifth-year club, from start to finish, it was Hollywood stuff.

They are MLS’s first-ever Concacaf Champions League winner (modern-day), ending Liga MX’s run of dominance with a 5-2 aggregate final win over Pumas UNAM. Now, they’re off to Morocco for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in early February.

But that continental conquest (combined with injuries) came at an expense. The Sounders’ 13-year streak of making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs ended. Seattle finished an uncharacteristic 11th in the Western Conference standings, the club’s only postseason-less season since they joined MLS in 2009.

We could keep going. It was a truly spectacular year by #DOOP.

But let’s not forget, long-term, just how dominant Philadelphia were. They were a buzzsaw all summer and posted both the second-best goal differential (+46) and goals-against total (26) in MLS history. It was no surprise to see:

Teams are mostly remembered for trophies they won, and in that respect the 2022 Philadelphia Union fell painstakingly short. They lost the Supporters’ Shield to LAFC on the most-wins tiebreaker despite being equal on 67 points, then they lost MLS Cup against – you guessed it – LAFC on penalty kicks.

The next step for Nashville? Getting someone to complement Mukhtar so the attacking burden doesn’t rest so squarely on his shoulders.

The German midfielder led the league with 34 goal contributions (23 goals, 11 assists), which amounted to an incredible 65.4% of Nashville’s goals. Signed as Nashville ’s first-ever DP in August 2019, the former Brøndby (Denmark) man was borderline unstoppable.

Driussi, signed two summers ago from Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg, is an absolute star for the Verde & Black.

With the Argentine second striker/attacking midfielder leading the way, Austin earned 25 more points during the 2022 season than they did in 2021, tying the MLS record for the largest points improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 for an expansion team. Phrased another way, they went from the Western Conference’s basement to the Western Conference Final.

Speaking of the 2022 MVP race, Sebastián Driussi finished second in the voting to Mukhtar. With 22 goals and seven assists in 34 games, he was Austin FC ’s Mr. Clutch time and time again.

#AustinFC Designated Player @SebadriussiOk in 2022: ▪️ 22 goals, 7 assists ▪️ 11x MLS Team of the Week ▪️ 2x MLS Player of the Month ▪️ MLS All-Star (first in Club history) pic.twitter.com/yF23IxGW7q

MLS is becoming more of a selling club with each passing year – and with that comes the challenge of sustaining year-over-year success. Perhaps CFMTL have the club structure/identity to withstand it in 2023 (three open DP spots will help if ownership uses them).

Life has changed quickly for the Orange & Blue, giving their fans at TQL Stadium something to be proud of.

They won their first-ever playoff game after finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference. Breakout star Brandon Vázquez , assist king Luciano Acosta and Brenner combined for 46 goals and 33 assists. D-mid Obinna Nwobodo and center back Matt Miazga joined the fold. SuperDraft pick Roman Celentano turned into a solid MLS goalkeeper.

Then Chris Albright (general manager) and Pat Noonan (head coach) came to town, turning Cincy into Philadelphia Union lite. The immediate result:

FC Cincinnati’ s first three seasons in MLS produced three consecutive Wooden Spoons (last place overall). Life was brutal for one of the league’s newest clubs:

The project never reached that crowning moment, of course. Toronto finished 13th in the Eastern Conference and their rebuild continues into 2023. But the Italians sure made it fun as hell.

But Charlotte FC’s crowds mean business, another Southeast success story coming to life. In Week 2, they set a new MLS standalone attendance record with 74,479 fans. What a sight it was.

The year-one journey for an expansion club is strife with ups and downs. Charlotte FC were no exception.

Wazza couldn’t rescue their 2022 season, as the Black-and-Red finished bottom of the league table. They’ve been the busiest team this offseason, though, continuing the roster overhaul that began in July when Rooney was hired to lead the club he played for from 2018-19.

Massive thank you to all our fans for your continued support throughout the season. Big improvements needed and we’re ready for the challenge ahead. Preparation for 2023 is already underway! ⚫️🔴 #DCU @dcunited pic.twitter.com/mJAURfK91C

But they eventually found their way under interim-turned-permanent manager Nick Cushing. NYCFC reached the Eastern Conference Final and won Campeones Cup , climbing out of a Taty/Ronny-sized hole.

For much of the summer, that move seemed to derail NYCFC’s MLS Cup 2021 title defense. Castellanos was the clear Golden Boot favorite (repeat territory), and when combined with manager Ronny Deila departing midseason to lead Belgium’s Standard Liege , the Cityzens got derailed.

The Taty Castellanos transfer saga feels like ages ago, doesn’t it? The short version is the Argentine striker is now on loan from NYCFC to LaLiga side Girona , another City Football Group club. His reported $15 million valuation by NYCFC wasn’t met, but the club/player still facilitated a move to Europe in July.

We’ll see if Slonina’s near-term future is indeed at Chelsea, or if he joins their infamous loan army across Europe. Whatever awaits, the rising US international has a bright future.

Let that sink in – then realize Slonina is only 18.

Chicago Fire FC , in early August, transferred homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina to English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea FC for up to $15 million with add-ons ($10 million base + sell-on fee). That amounted to a Fire-record transfer and one of the largest outgoing fees for an MLS youth product.

Honoured to join such a massive club with so much history. It’s a privilege to wear the badge of the best side in London. Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome. Can’t wait to get started.💙 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/YmShsm1yYj

What we don’t know: If Martínez’s future rests in Atlanta or elsewhere. He’s reportedly not returning for 2023 , but there’s no official word one way or another. So we’re in wait-and-see mode to see if there’s a contract buyout, transfer out of MLS or transfer within MLS. He’s under contract for 2023.

What we know: After Atlanta United ’s away game at the Portland Timbers, star striker Josef Martínez and head coach Gonzalo Pineda got into a disagreement. Martinez, per reporting from The Athletic, flipped over a table that had the postgame meal (chicken and rice) on it. He was later suspended and didn’t start a game from mid-August onwards.

Gonzalo Higuaín rediscovered his love for the game. From his retirement press conference in early October:

“This year has been one of the ones I’ve enjoyed most. I never thought MLS would give me that. My intention was to come to enjoy and compete, but I never thought it would turn into one of my best moments of my career. This year has been just that, thanks to everyone who has helped me.”

The Argentine legend was sensational down the stretch, going from being benched for Leo Campana to being the heartbeat of Inter Miami’s remade squad. His 16 goals and three assists in 28 games fueled a playoff appearance, and he memorably said “the dream is over and another life begins” after his final professional match.