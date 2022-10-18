FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

The 21-year-old homegrown star has taken home 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year honors, keeping the season-end award with FCD after fellow US men’s national team attacker Ricardo Pepi earned the nod a year ago. In September, Ferreira also garnered the No. 1 ranking in MLSsoccer.com's 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

Ferreira tallied 18 goals and six assists across 33 games (29 starts), tying the club’s single-season goals record as jointly held by Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis. None of his 18 goals came from the penalty spot, tying the league high this campaign. Ferreira also became the second player in MLS history to record at least 30 goals and 20 assists in his career before turning 22, joining Austin FC winger Diego Fagúndez.