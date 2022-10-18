FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

The year of FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira keeps on rolling.
The 21-year-old homegrown star has taken home 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year honors, keeping the season-end award with FCD after fellow US men’s national team attacker Ricardo Pepi earned the nod a year ago. In September, Ferreira also garnered the No. 1 ranking in MLSsoccer.com's 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.
Ferreira tallied 18 goals and six assists across 33 games (29 starts), tying the club’s single-season goals record as jointly held by Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis. None of his 18 goals came from the penalty spot, tying the league high this campaign. Ferreira also became the second player in MLS history to record at least 30 goals and 20 assists in his career before turning 22, joining Austin FC winger Diego Fagúndez.
With his sterling form, Ferreira is chasing a roster spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He has seven goals in 12 appearances on the international stage.
The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in the league age 22 and under. Players born on, or before, Jan. 1, 2000, were eligible for selection.
The Young Player of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Ferreira edging out Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada and FC Cincinnati striker Brenner.
|
Players
|
Media
|
Clubs
|
TOTAL
|
Jesús Ferreira (DAL)
|
15.30%
|
58.50%
|
23.40%
|
32.40%
|
Thiago Almada (ATL)
|
19.00%
|
7.30%
|
25.50%
|
17.27%
|
Brenner (CIN)
|
5.80%
|
8.10%
|
10.60%
|
8.17%
Young Player of the Year / Rookie of the Year Winners
Young Player of the Year
- 2022: Jesús Ferreira – FC Dallas
- 2021: Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
- 2020: Diego Rossi – Los Angeles Football Club
Rookie of the Year
- 2019: Andre Shinyashiki – Colorado Rapids
- 2018: Corey Baird – Real Salt Lake
- 2017: Julian Gressel – Atlanta United
- 2016: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015: Cyle Larin – Orlando City SC
- 2014: Tesho Akindele – FC Dallas
- 2013: Dillon Powers – Colorado Rapids
- 2012: Austin Berry – Chicago Fire
- 2011: C.J. Sapong – Sporting Kansas City
- 2010: Andy Najar – D.C. United
- 2009: Omar Gonzalez – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Sean Franklin – LA Galaxy
- 2007: Maurice Edu – Toronto FC
- 2006: Jonathan Bornstein – Chivas USA
- 2005: Michael Parkhurst – New England Revolution
- 2004: Clint Dempsey – New England Revolution
- 2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Kyle Martino – Columbus Crew
- 2001: Rodrigo Faria – MetroStars
- 2000: Carlos Bocanegra – Chicago Fire
- 1999: Jay Heaps – Miami Fusion
- 1998: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
- 1997: Mike Duhaney – Tampa Bay Mutiny
- 1996: Steve Ralston – Tampa Bay Mutiny