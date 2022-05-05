Seattle Sounders beat Pumas UNAM for 2022 Concacaf Champions League title

It’s the first time a Major League Soccer team has won the tournament, and secured a FIFA Club World Cup spot, after four clubs previously came up short. The Rave Green were deadlocked 2-2 after Leg 1 in Mexico City last week, then completed the job in Leg 2 before a CCL-record crowd of 68,741 fans – sealing a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Seattle Sounders FC have reached the continental mountaintop in historic fashion, beating Pumas UNAM 3-0 on Wednesday night at Lumen Field behind Raul Ruidiaz 's brace and Nicolas Lodeiro 's late tally to clinch the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 45th minute, depositing a deflected goal past Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera after center back Xavier Arreaga laid off a left-sided cross.

The Peruvian striker added his second in the 80th minute, curling home a beautiful feed from Lodeiro for the 2-0 lead after some intricate build-up play.

That set the stage for Seattle’s star playmaker to seal the deal, with Lodeiro finishing into an open net in the 88th minute after Jordan Morris’ shot was saved by Talavera and bounced into the Uruguayan midfielder’s path off the post.