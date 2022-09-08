US Open Cup champions! Orlando City achieve history, beat Sacramento Republic 3-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City SC have their first-ever trophy as a Major League Soccer club, winning the 2022 US Open Cup Final on Wednesday night, 3-0 over USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC at Exploria Stadium behind Facundo Torres ’ second-half brace and Benji Michel 's game-changing substitution.

Torres found the breakthrough in the 75th minute on the game’s second shot on target, bending a left-footed blast past Sacramento goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello.

The Uruguayan winger then doubled Orlando’s advantage in the 80th minute, dispatching a penalty kick that was drawn by Michel, whose 61st-minute introduction for striker Ercan Kara changed the game on its head.

For good measure, as Sacramento pushed numbers forward late, Michel added a result-clinching goal in the 96th minute. The homegrown forward raced onto a through ball from Torres and slipped his effort past Vitiello at the far post.