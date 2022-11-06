LAFC join elite company after MLS Cup triumph over Philadelphia Union

The Black & Gold entered that rarified air via Saturday’s all-timer victory over the Philadelphia Union , winning the penalty-kick shootout, 3-0, after a 3-3 draw – whereby two extra-time periods couldn’t determine a victor. Gareth Bale 's late equalizer and John McCarthy 's PK heroics stole the show.

LAFC are the first club to accomplish this prestigious double – becoming the year’s best regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team – since Toronto FC in 2017. They procured 67 points, locked up the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed and then treated fans to a championship game for the ages at Banc of California Stadium.