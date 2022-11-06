Matchday

LAFC join elite company after MLS Cup triumph over Philadelphia Union

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

What Supporters' Shield curse?

Across the league’s 27-year history, LAFC's 2022 squad is now the eighth to win both MLS Cup and the Shield in the same season.

The Black & Gold entered that rarified air via Saturday’s all-timer victory over the Philadelphia Union, winning the penalty-kick shootout, 3-0, after a 3-3 draw – whereby two extra-time periods couldn’t determine a victor. Gareth Bale's late equalizer and John McCarthy's PK heroics stole the show.

LAFC are the first club to accomplish this prestigious double – becoming the year’s best regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team – since Toronto FC in 2017. They procured 67 points, locked up the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed and then treated fans to a championship game for the ages at Banc of California Stadium.

Here’s the select company they’ve joined. D.C. United (1997, ‘99) and LA Galaxy (2002, ‘11) both accomplished this feat twice, making it six clubs total in that elite category.

Club
MLS Cup
Points (ppg)
LAFC (2022)
3-3 draw vs. Philadelphia (3-0 PKs)
67 (1.97)
Toronto FC (2017)
2-0 win vs. Seattle
69 (2.03)
LA Galaxy (2011)
1-0 win vs. Houston
67 (1.97)
Columbus (2008)
3-1 win vs. Red Bulls
57 (1.90)
LA Galaxy (2002)
1-0 win vs. New England
51 (1.82)
Sporting KC (2000)
1-0 win vs. Chicago
57 (1.78)
D.C. United (1999)
2-0 win vs. LA Galaxy
57 (1.78)
D.C. United (1997)
2-1 win vs. Colorado
55 (1.72)

Los Angeles Football Club Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

