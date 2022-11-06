LAFC join elite company after MLS Cup triumph over Philadelphia Union

What Supporters' Shield curse?
Across the league’s 27-year history, LAFC's 2022 squad is now the eighth to win both MLS Cup and the Shield in the same season.
The Black & Gold entered that rarified air via Saturday’s all-timer victory over the Philadelphia Union, winning the penalty-kick shootout, 3-0, after a 3-3 draw – whereby two extra-time periods couldn’t determine a victor. Gareth Bale's late equalizer and John McCarthy's PK heroics stole the show.
LAFC are the first club to accomplish this prestigious double – becoming the year’s best regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs team – since Toronto FC in 2017. They procured 67 points, locked up the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed and then treated fans to a championship game for the ages at Banc of California Stadium.
Here’s the select company they’ve joined. D.C. United (1997, ‘99) and LA Galaxy (2002, ‘11) both accomplished this feat twice, making it six clubs total in that elite category.
|
Club
|
MLS Cup
|
Points (ppg)
|
LAFC (2022)
|
3-3 draw vs. Philadelphia (3-0 PKs)
|
67 (1.97)
|
Toronto FC (2017)
|
2-0 win vs. Seattle
|
69 (2.03)
|
LA Galaxy (2011)
|
1-0 win vs. Houston
|
67 (1.97)
|
Columbus (2008)
|
3-1 win vs. Red Bulls
|
57 (1.90)
|
LA Galaxy (2002)
|
1-0 win vs. New England
|
51 (1.82)
|
Sporting KC (2000)
|
1-0 win vs. Chicago
|
57 (1.78)
|
D.C. United (1999)
|
2-0 win vs. LA Galaxy
|
57 (1.78)
|
D.C. United (1997)
|
2-1 win vs. Colorado
|
55 (1.72)