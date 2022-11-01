Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Add another trophy to Hany Mukhtar ’s incredible season: Nashville SC ’s star attacker has been named the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, following his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi honor from earlier this year.

Mukhtar led the league with 34 goal contributions (23 goals, 11 assists) in 2022, tied for the fifth-most in a single MLS season. That amounts to an incredible 65.4% of Nashville’s goals in 2022, powering a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since the club’s expansion journey began in 2020.

Signed as Nashville’s first-ever DP in August 2019, the former Brøndby (Denmark) man recorded 21 goals and seven assists in his final 22 games of the Coyotes’ season. That culminated in a league-high 11 goals since the start of August, becoming just the fourth player in MLS history to total at least 12 goal contributions (eight goals, four assists) in a single calendar month.