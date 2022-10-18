Gonzalo Higuain's career ends with playoff loss: "The dream is over and another life begins"

The goals, the championships, the good times. All of it entered his mind as he left the field for the final time following Inter Miami CF ’s 3-0 loss to New York City FC in Round One of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

FLUSHING, N.Y. — Under a driving October rain Monday night in Queens, a magical career started flashing back for Gonzalo Higuain after the final whistle had sounded on his final match.

“We’ve had real difficult moments. He’s had real difficult moments when a lot has been questioned of him, a lot has been aimed at him and his form probably wasn’t as good as it should have been,” Miami head coach Phil Neville said. "What we said to him is he’s leaving exactly how he should be leaving in exactly the right way he should be leaving, with the goals he’s scored, the happiness in which he’s played, the way he’s embraced hims teammates and carried his teammates. It’s exactly what we expected. He can be massively proud.”

He started his final 15 matches for the Herons, including Monday’s Round One playoff defeat, after being relegated to a super-sub role earlier this season.

The legendary Argentine didn’t win his final match, he didn’t lift one final cup, but the 34-year-old, it can be argued, went out on top. His form down the stretch of his final season — seven goals in the final six games of the regular season — helped clinch Inter Miami’s second-ever playoff appearance.

“I felt like what I had loved the most as a job had ended. It was half my life, my career, 17-and-a-half years,” Higuain said in the post-match press conference. “Images from my entire career came to my mind. What I lived, what I worked, what I experienced and I’m leaving very happy because I gave it all until today. That's the most important thing.”

Higuain thought he added yet another goal to his remarkable total of 335 over the course of his storied career, a tally that would have given the Herons a first-half lead. But it was called back for offside.

And he had his team’s best chance of the second half, forcing Sean Johnson into one of his four saves.

"I think that until their first goal it was a great game. We were able to score a goal that they disallowed, we created a lot of chances... it was a great game from both teams,” Higuain said. “The first goal changes the planning a little bit, and you have to go in search of the tying goal because it's the playoffs and you're out. … But in general I think that up until their first goal we played a great game."

Higuain said more than a stellar career for club and country, and all the moments on the pitch, it's the relationships built over that time that matters most.

"I think what's most important, regardless of the career you've had, the trophies, the goals, the most important thing is being a good person. Leaving good values in every team you played for,” he said. “And that's the biggest memory I take from every team I played for, the acknowledgement they've given me at every team I've played for, ex-teammates, more than anything they've spoken about the good person that I am.”

Alejandro Pozuelo, whose midseason acquisition from Toronto FC helped fuel Higuain's second-half surge for a 16g/3a total, concurred.