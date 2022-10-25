MLS League Awards

Philadelphia Union's Jim Curtin named 2022 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

He’s back on top.

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has been named the 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, the second time he’s earned the honor in his career.

After first winning the year-end award in 2020, Curtin led Philadelphia to a new single-season club points record (67), which secured first place in the Eastern Conference for the second time in three seasons.

In Curtin’s ninth season at the helm, the Union set club records in goals scored (72) and fewest goals conceded (26) in a single season. He also owns the fifth-highest regular season win percentage of all MLS head coaches with at least 100 wins (54.5 percent).

Curtin is the youngest two-time recipient of the honor (age 43) and fifth coach overall in league history to win the award multiple times. He joins the dignified group of Bruce Arena (1997, 2009, 2011, 2021), Bob Bradley (1998, 2006, 2019), Sigi Schmid (1999, 2008), and Frank Yallop (2001, 2012).

Curtin received 23.57% of the overall vote by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. He narrowly beat out CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy to the top, winning by one-tenth of a percentage point (23.47%).

Voting Results
Player
Media
GM
TOTAL
Jim Curtin (PHI)
23.00%
17.90%
29.80%
23.57%
Wilfried Nancy (MTL)
9.50%
43.90%
17.00%
23.47%
Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)
14.60%
16.30%
12.80%
14.57%

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Winners

  • 2022: Jim Curtin – Philadelphia Union
  • 2021: Bruce Arena – New England Revolution
  • 2020: Jim Curtin – Philadelphia Union
  • 2019: Bob Bradley – Los Angeles Football Club
  • 2018: Gerardo “Tata” Martino – Atlanta United
  • 2017: Greg Vanney – Toronto FC
  • 2016: Oscar Pareja – FC Dallas
  • 2015: Jesse Marsch – New York Red Bulls
  • 2014: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
  • 2013: Caleb Porter – Portland Timbers
  • 2012: Frank Yallop – San Jose Earthquakes
  • 2011: Bruce Arena – LA Galaxy
  • 2010: Schellas Hyndman – FC Dallas
  • 2009: Bruce Arena – LA Galaxy
  • 2008: Sigi Schmid – Columbus Crew SC
  • 2007: Preki – Chivas USA
  • 2006: Bob Bradley – Chivas USA
  • 2005: Dominic Kinnear – San Jose Earthquakes
  • 2004: Greg Andrulis – Columbus Crew SC
  • 2003: Dave Sarachan – Chicago Fire
  • 2002: Steve Nicol – New England Revolution
  • 2001: Frank Yallop – San Jose Earthquakes
  • 2000: Bob Gansler – Kansas City Wizards
  • 1999: Sigi Schmid – LA Galaxy
  • 1998: Bob Bradley – Chicago Fire
  • 1997: Bruce Arena – D.C. United
  • 1996: Thomas Rongen – Tampa Bay Mutiny
