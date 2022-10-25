Philadelphia Union's Jim Curtin named 2022 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has been named the 2022 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, the second time he’s earned the honor in his career.

After first winning the year-end award in 2020, Curtin led Philadelphia to a new single-season club points record (67), which secured first place in the Eastern Conference for the second time in three seasons.

In Curtin’s ninth season at the helm, the Union set club records in goals scored (72) and fewest goals conceded (26) in a single season. He also owns the fifth-highest regular season win percentage of all MLS head coaches with at least 100 wins (54.5 percent).