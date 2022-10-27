Report: Josef Martinez won't return to Atlanta United in 2023

Josef Martinez and Atlanta United appear to be headed for a divorce.

The Five Stripes legend has been informed by the club that they're moving on from him this offseason and he won't return in 2023, according to a report by The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas.

This decision would end one of the most successful player-club partnerships in MLS history. Martinez, who arrived in Atlanta ahead of their inaugural 2017 season, earned elite status as the club's all-time leading scorer, with 98 goals in just 134 regular-season games.

He also spearheaded the organization's emergence as a regional powerhouse during their early days in MLS, helping Atlanta win the 2018 MLS Cup title, the 2019 US Open Cup and the 2019 Campeones Cup.