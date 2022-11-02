2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire

Acosta joins teammate Brandon Vázquez as the first two players in Cincinnati history to be selected to the Best XI. The midfielder, who pulled the strings for the Orange & Blue, totaled 19 assists in 2022, which led MLS and were tied for the fourth most in a season in league history. Acosta also added 10 goals, just the second time in his career he has done so in a season. He is just the sixth midfielder in history to make the Best XI team with two different clubs, after doing so with D.C. United in 2018.