Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar has brought home the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, tallying a league-high 23 goals and 11 assists in a tightly-contested race that came down to Decision Day.

Mukhtar, who signed as Nashville’s first-ever Designated Player before their expansion campaign in 2020, accounted for 44% of the club’s goals this campaign (23 of 52). His late-season surge culminated in a league-high 11 goals since the start of August.

The 27-year-old German’s sensational goal-scoring helped Nashville finish fifth in the Western Conference, booking a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. Now, a Round One game against the LA Galaxy awaits.

Beyond Mukhtar, Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (22g/10a) and Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi (22g/7a) were also in contention.

Mukhtar joins the pantheon of players to win the Golden Boot, which has been awarded since the league's inaugural season in 1996.

From 1996-2004, it was awarded under a points-based system that gave two points for a goal and one for an assist, before switching to outright goals. Check out the full list of Golden Boot winners below.

MLS Golden Boot Winners 1996-2004 (points-based system)
Year
Player
Club
Points
1996
Roy Lassiter
Tampa Bay
58
1997
Preki
Kansas City
41
1998
Stern John
Columbus
57
1999
Jason Kreis
Dallas
51
2000
Mamdou Diallo
Tampa Bay
56
2001
Alex Pineda Chacón
Miami
47
2002
Taylor Twellman
New England
52
2003
Preki
Kansas City
41
2004
Amado Guevara, Pat Nooan
MetroStars, New England
30
MLS Golden Boot Winners 2005-2021 (outright goals)
Year
Player
Club
Goals
2005
Taylor Twellman
New England
17
2006
Jeff Cunningham
Salt Lake
16
2007
Luciano Emilio
D.C. United
20
2008
Landon Donovan
LA Galaxy
20
2009
Jeff Cunningham
FC Dallas
17
2010
Chris Wondolowski
San Jose
18
2011
Dwayne De Rosario
D.C. United
16
2012
Chris Wondolowski
San Jose
27
2013
Camilo Sanvezzo
Vancouver
22
2014
Bradley Wright-Phillips
New York
27
2015
Sebastian Giovinco
Toronto
22
2016
Bradley Wright-Phillips
New York
24
2017
Nemanja Nikolić
Chicago
24
2018
Josef Martinez
Atlanta
31
2019
Carlos Vela
LAFC
34
2020
Diego Rossi
LAFC
14
2021
Taty Castellanos
NYCFC
19
2022
Hany Mukhtar
Nashville
23
Caleb Porter owns Columbus Crew missing playoffs: "I definitely made mistakes"

Caleb Porter owns Columbus Crew missing playoffs: "I definitely made mistakes"
