Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar has brought home the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, tallying a league-high 23 goals and 11 assists in a tightly-contested race that came down to Decision Day.
Mukhtar, who signed as Nashville’s first-ever Designated Player before their expansion campaign in 2020, accounted for 44% of the club’s goals this campaign (23 of 52). His late-season surge culminated in a league-high 11 goals since the start of August.
The 27-year-old German’s sensational goal-scoring helped Nashville finish fifth in the Western Conference, booking a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. Now, a Round One game against the LA Galaxy awaits.
Beyond Mukhtar, Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (22g/10a) and Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi (22g/7a) were also in contention.
Mukhtar joins the pantheon of players to win the Golden Boot, which has been awarded since the league's inaugural season in 1996.
From 1996-2004, it was awarded under a points-based system that gave two points for a goal and one for an assist, before switching to outright goals. Check out the full list of Golden Boot winners below.
|
Year
|
Player
|
Club
|
Points
|
1996
|
Roy Lassiter
|
Tampa Bay
|
58
|
1997
|
Preki
|
Kansas City
|
41
|
1998
|
Stern John
|
Columbus
|
57
|
1999
|
Jason Kreis
|
Dallas
|
51
|
2000
|
Mamdou Diallo
|
Tampa Bay
|
56
|
2001
|
Alex Pineda Chacón
|
Miami
|
47
|
2002
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England
|
52
|
2003
|
Preki
|
Kansas City
|
41
|
2004
|
Amado Guevara, Pat Nooan
|
MetroStars, New England
|
30
|
Year
|
Player
|
Club
|
Goals
|
2005
|
Taylor Twellman
|
New England
|
17
|
2006
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
Salt Lake
|
16
|
2007
|
Luciano Emilio
|
D.C. United
|
20
|
2008
|
Landon Donovan
|
LA Galaxy
|
20
|
2009
|
Jeff Cunningham
|
FC Dallas
|
17
|
2010
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose
|
18
|
2011
|
Dwayne De Rosario
|
D.C. United
|
16
|
2012
|
Chris Wondolowski
|
San Jose
|
27
|
2013
|
Camilo Sanvezzo
|
Vancouver
|
22
|
2014
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
New York
|
27
|
2015
|
Sebastian Giovinco
|
Toronto
|
22
|
2016
|
Bradley Wright-Phillips
|
New York
|
24
|
2017
|
Nemanja Nikolić
|
Chicago
|
24
|
2018
|
Josef Martinez
|
Atlanta
|
31
|
2019
|
Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
34
|
2020
|
Diego Rossi
|
LAFC
|
14
|
2021
|
Taty Castellanos
|
NYCFC
|
19
|
2022
|
Hany Mukhtar
|
Nashville
|
23