Reports: Luis Amarilla approaching Minnesota United FC return

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
A return to Minnesota United FC for striker Luis Amarilla is nearing completion, according to several reports out of South America.
As first reported by radio show Sábado Vélez and later confirmed by Cesar Luis Merlo, the 26-year-old forward is poised to join the Loons for the 2022 MLS season, pending final details.
Amarilla would arrive from Argentine Primera Division side Vélez Sarsfield after spending the 2021 campaign on loan at Ecuadorian powerhouse side LDU Quito.
The Paraguayan striker spent 2020 on loan at Minnesota, though was limited to two goals and one assist across seven matches (five starts). Ahead of the pandemic-altered year, Amarilla memorably vowed to score 25 goals with the Loons.
Should Amarilla indeed join Minnesota, he’d give them another striker alongside Adrien Hunou, a Designated Player signed from Ligue 1’s Stade Rennais a season ago. MNUFC also acquired U22 Initiative forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane this offseason, with the 21-year-old joining from South African Premier Division side Maritzburg United.
In early January, Andy Greder of The Pioneer Press reported that Minnesota were working to bring Amarilla back on a permanent deal.