Why Real Salt Lake "jumped at" chance to sign Sergio Cordova & what's next

"When the ownership group came in and the connection with Augsburg was there and we found out Sergio may be available on loan, we just jumped at it," Fall said. "He was a player that we all liked and all felt would fit our league really well. He's a great age, he's been effective at a very high level and we think he can provide that for us here. And he's really versatile as well, he can play any of those front three spots. It was a fit that really made a lot of sense."

The 24-year-old arrives at RSL from the German Bundesliga, where he had been with FC Augsburg since 2017, doing an intra-league loan stint with Arminia Bielefeld in 2020-21. New RSL majority owner Dave Blitzer is also a major shareholder with FC Augsburg, a connection that general manager Elliot Fall said came into play as Cordova was identified as a loan target after being on the Claret-and-Cobalt's radar for some time.

Cordova isn't a complete like-for-like replacement for Rusnak in terms of skillset, with his game more based around speed and power. Though Fall said that he combines those attributes with plenty of technical skill, along with positional versatility that will provide flexibility to head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

During his time in the Bundesliga and with Venezuela's national team, which has given him 15 senior caps, Cordova has featured as a wide attacker and up top.

"Physically, he's very strong, he's a big body, so he will create some physical mismatches in our league," Fall said. "He's also just very athletic, so strong, fast. And he's a technically gifted player and he's got a bit of a nose for goal, so he can be goal-dangerous from any of those three spots. But again, he has the physical attributes to contribute at any of them. On the wing he has the speed and quickness to be able to defend the way he needs to and to be fair, the same up top. So he just provides that flexibility."

Another connection that Cordova said helped facilitate the move was his relationship with former RSL attacker Jefferson Savarino, who was a standout for the club from 2017-20 before departing for Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro. Cordova and Savarino know each other well having played together for Venezuela, and Cordova said his international teammate gave him positive reviews of his time with RSL.