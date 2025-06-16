USMNT "show a reaction" with Gold Cup rout of Trinidad & Tobago

“It was on us to bounce back, have a good start to the tournament, and that's what we did today.”

“It was in our hands to show a reaction, and I think we've done it today. We've played a good game,” attacking midfielder Malik Tillman told FOX’s Jenny Taft afterwards.

The US men’s national team ’s Gold Cup squad did their part to calm the troubled waters surrounding the program on Sunday evening, kicking off their tournament with a straightforward 5-0 rout of Trinidad & Tobago at PayPal Park.

“Nothing is done, but yes, to feel the victory and be more positive in the next few days, I think it's important to grow that confidence in between us.”

“Really important, I think, to cut a little bit this, I don't say negativity, but yes – you know about the results, a few games that we didn't win. It's really important now to start the competition with a good feeling,” said Pochettino postgame.

That strong start left the Soca Warriors in damage control the rest of the way, and massively improved the general vibes around a US side that entered the day on a four-game losing streak.

Some 24 hours after another round of juicy headlines regarding Christian Pulisic’s absence – and his relationship with head coach Mauricio Pochettino – a brace from Tillman and a brace of assists from the lively Diego Luna and his new handlebar mustache sent the Yanks into the locker room up three goals at the home of the San Jose Earthquakes .

Luna delivers

‘Poch’ was a bit more explicit while taking questions in Spanish, acknowledging the value of a “solid” victory “especially because of the negative things that have happened in recent weeks,” while also sounding a note of caution about the modest ebb in intensity early in the second half which allowed T&T to grow into the game slightly.

As he did in last week’s 2-1 friendly loss to Türkiye, Poch started an MLS-heavy front four of Luna, Tillman and Houston Dynamo tempo-setter Jack McGlynn behind Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang, and the quartet flashed their growing chemistry with a flurry of early chances.

Soon enough all four would write their names on the scoresheet, with Luna’s quick feet and palpable fire in the belly particularly noteworthy on a return to his home town, with somewhere north of 30 loved ones on hand to support him. The Real Salt Lake wunderkind is just the fourth USMNT player age 21 or younger to record multiple assists in a Gold Cup match, according to U.S. Soccer.

“He showed his character is in a way that he feels football, and then translates to the pitch. I think he was really good,” said Pochettino of Luna, the breakout star of his tenure thus far.