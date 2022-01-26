Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United open DP spot with buyout of Thomas Chacon

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout

Minnesota United FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Thomas Chacon, the club announced Wednesday.

The transaction opens both an international roster spot and a Designated Player slot for the Loons.

Chacon, a 21-year-old Uruguay youth international, originally joined Minnesota in August 2019 as a Young DP from Primera Division side Danubio FC. But he never quite found footing in MLS, logging just 257 minutes across six appearances (two starts).

Last year, Chacon was loaned to Liverpool Futbol Club in his native Uruguay.

Minnesota’s other two DPs are midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and striker Adrien Hunou. They’ve made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs three years running and open their 2022 campaign Feb. 26 at the Philadelphia Union.

Minnesota United FC Thomas Chacon Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada
Columbus Crew sign midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza
More News
More News
"We can be in a great position": USMNT reach Qatar 2022 crunch time vs. El Salvador
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"We can be in a great position": USMNT reach Qatar 2022 crunch time vs. El Salvador
MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close
"This is what we are built for": Canada seek Octagonal separation in Qatar 2022 pursuit
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

"This is what we are built for": Canada seek Octagonal separation in Qatar 2022 pursuit
Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
Transfer Tracker

Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada
Transfer Tracker

Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada
Columbus Crew sign midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign midfielder James Igbekeme on loan from Real Zaragoza
More News
Video
Video
Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
1:53:15

Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
More Video