Minnesota United open DP spot with buyout of Thomas Chacon

The transaction opens both an international roster spot and a Designated Player slot for the Loons.

Minnesota United FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Thomas Chacon , the club announced Wednesday.

Roster News #MNUFC has exercised its one offseason Buyout of Guaranteed Contract of Thomas Chacon. More » https://t.co/76TcOicLUu pic.twitter.com/6YIrIybz93

Chacon, a 21-year-old Uruguay youth international, originally joined Minnesota in August 2019 as a Young DP from Primera Division side Danubio FC. But he never quite found footing in MLS, logging just 257 minutes across six appearances (two starts).

Last year, Chacon was loaned to Liverpool Futbol Club in his native Uruguay.