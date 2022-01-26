Minnesota United open DP spot with buyout of Thomas Chacon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Buyout
Minnesota United FC have waived and exercised their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract on midfielder Thomas Chacon, the club announced Wednesday.
The transaction opens both an international roster spot and a Designated Player slot for the Loons.
Chacon, a 21-year-old Uruguay youth international, originally joined Minnesota in August 2019 as a Young DP from Primera Division side Danubio FC. But he never quite found footing in MLS, logging just 257 minutes across six appearances (two starts).
Last year, Chacon was loaned to Liverpool Futbol Club in his native Uruguay.
Minnesota’s other two DPs are midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and striker Adrien Hunou. They’ve made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs three years running and open their 2022 campaign Feb. 26 at the Philadelphia Union.