Jan Gregus signs with San Jose after Re-Entry Draft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Slovakian international midfielder Jan Gregus for the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.
Gregus was selected by San Jose in the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft, having previously been a Designated Player for Minnesota United FC. Now, he joins San Jose via Targeted Allocation Money and won’t occupy an international roster slot after receiving a US green card last year.
“We’re very excited to welcome Jan to San Jose,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “We have always thought very highly of him during his time in Major League Soccer and know his ability to impact matches in many ways. He’s also familiar with the unique challenges of this league and his experience, both domestic and international, will be an asset for our club.”
Gregus, 30, had two goals and 18 assists across 63 regular-season games (57 starts) in Minnesota. For Slovakia, he’s scored four times in 36 caps since making his international debut in 2015.
Before arriving in MLS, the central midfielder made over 100 appearances for Danish side FC Copenhagen. He led them to the domestic double during the 2016-17 season.
With San Jose, he could feature extensively alongside US international Jackson Yueill.