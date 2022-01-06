Jan Gregus signs with San Jose after Re-Entry Draft selection

Gregus was selected by San Jose in the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft , having previously been a Designated Player for Minnesota United FC . Now, he joins San Jose via Targeted Allocation Money and won’t occupy an international roster slot after receiving a US green card last year.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jan to San Jose,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “We have always thought very highly of him during his time in Major League Soccer and know his ability to impact matches in many ways. He’s also familiar with the unique challenges of this league and his experience, both domestic and international, will be an asset for our club.”