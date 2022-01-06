Transfer Tracker

Jan Gregus signs with San Jose after Re-Entry Draft selection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Slovakian international midfielder Jan Gregus for the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the club announced Thursday.

Gregus was selected by San Jose in the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft, having previously been a Designated Player for Minnesota United FC. Now, he joins San Jose via Targeted Allocation Money and won’t occupy an international roster slot after receiving a US green card last year.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jan to San Jose,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “We have always thought very highly of him during his time in Major League Soccer and know his ability to impact matches in many ways. He’s also familiar with the unique challenges of this league and his experience, both domestic and international, will be an asset for our club.”

Gregus, 30, had two goals and 18 assists across 63 regular-season games (57 starts) in Minnesota. For Slovakia, he’s scored four times in 36 caps since making his international debut in 2015.

Before arriving in MLS, the central midfielder made over 100 appearances for Danish side FC Copenhagen. He led them to the domestic double during the 2016-17 season.

With San Jose, he could feature extensively alongside US international Jackson Yueill.

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Jan Gregus

Related Stories

Saphir Taider wants CF Montréal return after leaving Saudi Arabia
LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam as free agent
Report: DC United listening to trade offers for Ola Kamara
More News
More News
Saphir Taider wants CF Montréal return after leaving Saudi Arabia
Transfer Tracker

Saphir Taider wants CF Montréal return after leaving Saudi Arabia
Jan Gregus signs with San Jose after Re-Entry Draft selection
Transfer Tracker

Jan Gregus signs with San Jose after Re-Entry Draft selection
Real Salt Lake enter new era with "dream ownership group"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Real Salt Lake enter new era with "dream ownership group"
LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam as free agent
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign defender Kelvin Leerdam as free agent
Report: DC United listening to trade offers for Ola Kamara
Transfer Tracker

Report: DC United listening to trade offers for Ola Kamara
Three takeaways from the first USMNT camp roster this January
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways from the first USMNT camp roster this January
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video